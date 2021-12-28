Food recalls have dropped off during the pandemic, but no one is entirely sure why

Recently, TikToker @dumpsterdivingfreegan went viral, garnering more than 2.5 million views for filming what appeared to be hundreds of dollars worth of seemingly edible food from a Whole Foods Market dumpster. In one post, the account, which has over 351,000 followers, showed a dumpster dive haul that yielded an assortment of meats, vegetables, and fruits.
While Remy and his Parisian rat family from "Ratatouille" certainly seem friendly, the reality is that few diners enjoy seeing rats in restaurant settings. In recent months, there has been a surge in sightings of scurrying rodents — and they're unfortunately not as adorable as the infamous Pizza Rat was. Amid reports of rat "conga lines" and crossing signs by The New York Times, people have also noticed a significant increase in the number of rats hanging around restaurants' pandemic-era outdoor dining setups.
Is it possible that adding frosting actually removes calories from food? No, it's not the latest internet diet fad: It's the perplexing conundrum of frosted versus unfrosted strawberry Pop-Tarts. As Quartz reports, on a fateful night in 2009, a Princeton student and his friends went on a snack run. They settled on the popular toaster pastry when they noticed something confusing about the nutrition labels.
THOMASVILLE, Ga. - Roughly 3,000 loaves of Nature’s Own Honey Wheat bread sold in six U.S. states are being recalled due to the presence of undeclared milk, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced. Flowers Foods, Inc. issued the voluntary recall after discovering that loaves of Nature’s Own Butterbread...
Packaged salads from Fresh Express and Dole have been linked to two listeria outbreaks in the US. Listeria is a bacteria that can cause a deadly infection, with symptoms like headaches and fever. The companies are recalling several of their products after 22 people were hospitalized. Fresh Express and Dole...
Over the past few months, you may have felt like there have been more food recalls than usual, with products like meat, onions, and spinach being removed from store shelves out of safety concerns for everything from salmonella to E. coli. In reality, according to Food Safety News, recalls almost always occur on a daily basis, which is why it's important to know what to do if an item you've purchased has been flagged as dangerous.
If there’s a time to splurge on delicious cured and cooked meats, it’s December. Who doesn’t love a sweet ham or a meaty charcuterie board to get you in the holiday mood? However, you always need to stay vigilant for a possible meat recall, and this week is no exception. If you bought ham or pepperoni recently, check your food label!
People suffering from food allergies should always be on the lookout for health alerts detailing food product recalls that can contain undeclared allergens. That’s the case with the Local Fixe pasta and bread recall that the company announced a few days ago. Several products might contain wheat, but Local Fixe did not list the ingredient on the product packages.
Most people can still consume the products in this pasta and bread recall without experiencing any issues. But those who are allergic to wheat should avoid them. The same...
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — BALTIMORE (WBFF/WKRC) - A meat recall involving possible listeria contamination has now become massive. Earlier this month, Alexander & Hornung, a Michigan business unit of Perdue Premium Meat Company, recalled 234,391 pounds of fully cooked ham and pepperoni products due to possible listeria contamination. Now,...
There’s a reason eggs are such a popular breakfast food: From scrambled to poached, the protein-packed food pairs well with just about any savory grain or starch (think toast, quinoa, potatoes, or brown rice) and can keep you feeling satisfied for a long time. But if you like to snack between meals, even enjoying a filling breakfast might not be enough to break the habit. But here’s a simple way to stop those cravings: add cayenne pepper to your next plate of eggs!
Take a minute and check your fridge for Minute Maid products. The Coca Cola Company, Minute Maid's parent company, has issued a voluntary recall for Minute Maid Berry Punch, Strawberry Lemonade, and Fruit Punch, due to the potential presence of foreign objects — specifically, metal bolts or washers. The...
Snowball cookies are supposed to be Michigan's "most popular Christmas cookie" according to Google Trends. But here at in our office, they sit untouched for weeks. USA Today poured through Google data to see which Christmas cookies are exceptionally popular in each state. And Snowball Cookies are supposed to be...
Almost half of Australians surveyed are washing raw chicken before cooking it, according to a poll. A consumer survey by the Food Safety Information Council and Australian Chicken Meat Federation found 49 percent of people reported washing whole, raw chicken. However, this is down from 60 percent when the question was posed a decade ago.
Bread is my favorite carb (well, maybe right after pasta). Whether I pick up a freshly baked artisan loaf from my local bakery or grab a package from the grocery store, I want to savor every slice. There’s nothing quite like a fluffy, fresh bite of bread — but before I have time to enjoy the whole loaf, it’s often gone stale. That’s why I love this smart technique to keep bread fresher longer: Store your loaf in an empty cereal container!
A recall for pet food that might be tainted with salmonella has been announced. The United States Food and Drug Administration has issued a recall for Woody's Pet Food Deli goods, especially the Raw Cornish Hen pet food "With Supplements." Experts warn that pets and humans handling the food are in danger.
To the kindhearted soul who dropped off a dozen Target bags stuffed with goodies, the South Portland Food Pantry has a few choice words for you: Thank you very, very much. As the holidays near, pantry workers have been struggling with distribution shortages, like everyone else, and were worried about providing much-needed supplies to those who could use some help at Christmas time.
We will be doing turkey and cold cuts but I’d like one light meal, either breakfast on the big day or even Boxing Day lunch, that isn’t too heavy and meaty, and isn’t too complicated to put together (and isn’t smoked salmon)?. – B, via email.
As one year ends and another begins, many people take a moment to reminisce about the year that was and what could happen in the future. At Salt & Straw, some of the year’s biggest moments are flavoring its special ice cream. These Gone Viral flavors might be the tastiest way to say goodbye to 2021.
The FDA this month announced a recall of a probiotics supplement because it may be contaminated with Pseudomonas aeruginosa, a germ that can cause disease and serious complications in both humans and animals. The probiotics recall involves two brand names, LiviaOne and BioLifePet.
The items subject to the probiotics recall
All told, there are six items subject to the probiotics recall. They fall under the two brands listed above, LiviaOne and BIoLifePet.
The first items involve LiviaOne Daily Probiotics. This was available in both 2oz and 4oz containers. The former...
