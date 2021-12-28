Cicadas, spotted lanternflies and a ‘mutilated shark alien’ fish: Top animal stories of 2021

Since only around 20% of the ocean has been discovered, there are still so many creatures we need to learn about. Some of them are beautiful, some are terrifying, and some are, strangely, both! The giant phantom jelly is in this last group, and I can’t get enough of looking at it. The rare jellyfish was recently caught on camera, and MBARI (Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute) has shared a video of this strange creature with the world.

WILDLIFE ・ 22 DAYS AGO