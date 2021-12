Elon Musk has predicted that SpaceX will land humans on Mars within the next ten years.The SpaceX CEO made the comments talking to podcaster Lex Fridman. Mr Fridman asked Mr Musk for an estimation of how long it would take to reach the Red Planet, to which Mr Musk replied: "Best case is about five years, worst case 10 years."The estimate is based, Mr Musk said, on factors such as "engineering" the SpaceX Starship that would take humans there. He also claimed that "Starship is the most complex and advanced rocket that’s ever been made."He continued: "The fundamental optimization of...

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 23 HOURS AGO