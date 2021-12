ON THIS DAY IN 1933, the Brooklyn Daily Eagle reported, “Official installation of the new administration at Borough Hall will take place at 3:30 p.m. New Year’s Day, Borough President-elect Raymond V. Ingersoll announced today. Customarily the installation takes place in the morning, but the hour was changed this year to permit a Board of Estimate meeting then. No written invitations to attend are being distributed, Mr. Ingersoll said. The ceremony will be brief and open to all who care to attend. It will consist of a formal transfer of the office by Borough President [Peter] Carey to Mr. Ingersoll, the official appointment of the latter’s assistants and the induction of the latter by Supreme Court Justice [John] MacCrate. Preceding the installation there will be a musical program in the rotunda by the Knickerbocker Little Symphony Orchestra under the leadership of J. Edward Powers.”

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO