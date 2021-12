CHARLESTON – Gov. Jim Justice has been sent eight names of candidates for the new Intermediate Court of Appeals. The state Judicial Vacancy Advisory Commission sent a letter with the recommendations December 20. There are three names provided for each of the three seats on the court. The total number of names is eight because one – former Kanawha Circuit Judge and current House of Delegates Chief Counsel Dan Greear – is suggested for two of the positions.

