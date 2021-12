Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto isn’t “happy” with how the 2021 Formula 1 season ended.The team finished third in the constructors title behind Red Bull and Mercedes seeing them bounce back from their worst finish in 40 years in 2020. Drivers Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz both impressed throughout the latest campaign.However, Binotto isn’t happy about their season finish or Max Verstappen’s partying after he won his first world championship and helped Red Bull finish second in the constructors.“We can’t say we’re happy, and we’re not happy to see other people partying,” Binotto told Sky Italia. “At Ferrari, getting...

MOTORSPORTS ・ 4 HOURS AGO