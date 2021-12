Operational Technology (OT) networks are at risk from the recently-announced Apache Log4j (CVE-2021-44228) vulnerability. On the surface, it is not clear why this should be. The vulnerability affects millions of web servers, allowing remote attackers to inject any code they wish into vulnerable Java applications on the Internet. The defect is being widely exploited in the wild, which is why security teams all over the world are scrambling to identify which of their web applications might use Log4j, and then working to rebuild or upgrade those systems.

SOFTWARE ・ 14 DAYS AGO