ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Gas prices in NYS remain higher than US average

By WIVB, Evan Anstey
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hEiiO_0dXMphOP00

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The changes aren’t huge, but gas prices have gone down both in New York and the country as a whole.

AAA reports that the U.S. average for a gallon of gas dropped two cents, while New York’s average went down by one.

  • U.S. average: $3.29 ($2.25 in 2020)
  • NYS average: $3.50 ($2.32 in 2020)

Here are the averages across upstate New York:

  • Batavia – $3.46 (no change from last week)
  • Buffalo – $3.45 (down one cent from last week)
  • Ithaca – $3.50 (no change from last week)
  • Rochester – $3.50 (down one cent from last week)
  • Rome – $3.52 (down one cent from last week)
  • Syracuse – $3.46 (down one cent from last week)
  • Watertown – $3.50 (down four cents from last week)
Rochester gas prices average $3.50, $1.25 more than last year

“Despite increased demand with holiday travelers, national gas prices are down two cents from last week,” AAA says. “Oil prices are now fluctuating in the $70s, and if oil prices go up, gas prices usually follow. January typically brings the cheapest prices of the year with a drop in demand amid winter weather.”

The last time gas prices hit $3.50 in Rochester was back in 2012 when the average cost on December 20th sat at $0.18 more than it does today.

Rochester’s cheapest-priced gas is $3.09/g while the most expensive is $3.79/g, according to GasBuddy.

For comparison — the lowest price in the state today is $2.85/g while the highest is $4.49/g. National gas prices recently recorded fell by 2.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.30/g today.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Watertown, NY
Buffalo, NY
Traffic
City
Syracuse, NY
Rochester, NY
Traffic
City
Rome, NY
City
Batavia, NY
City
Buffalo, NY
City
Rochester, NY
News 8 WROC

Utica Center for Development starts ‘Clean Out your Closet’ campaign

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Center for Development (UCD) has announced that is now accepting donations for clothing and other household items. UCD Staff and volunteers’ area asking anyone who may have unused items they would be willing to donate that they can do so by stopping at of their several drop-off locations throughout […]
UTICA, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Weather#Upstate New York#Nys#Aaa#Nexstar Media Inc#Rochesterfirst
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy