Here is a full guide on how you can fix the slow download speed problem on Origin. The Origin desktop client allows Windows users to download games and other game-related content from Electronic Arts. However, some users have reported experiencing slow download speed on Origin. As reported by them, games and updates take forever to download. It can be frustrating seeing your games download so slow. Now, if you are one of those dealing with the same problem, this post is for you. You can follow the fixes that we have mentioned here to get rid of the problem.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO