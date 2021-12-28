ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Shares in Italy's Banca IFIS jump on capital boost

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago

MILAN, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Shares in Banca IFIS jumped as much as 6% on Tuesday after the small Italian bank said its parent company would complete a proposed move of its registered offices to Switzerland in January, lifting IFIS' capital ratios.

Banca IFIS is 50.5% owned by La Scogliera, a holding company that belongs to Italy's Fuerstenberg family. IFIS Chairman Sebastien Egon Fuerstenberg had decided to move the legal headquarters of La Scogliera from Mestre in Veniceto near Lausanne, Switzerland, for personal reasons, after obtaining clearance from Italy's tax agency for the decision.

IFIS late on Monday said the move had become effective and would be completed by the end of January. Its cost of around 10 million euros has already been accounted for in the company's guidance for 2021.

Approved in June by La Scogliera shareholders, the relocation could add around 4.5 percentage points to IFIS' core capital, reversing a negative impact linked to European Union banking rules.

Under the rules, IFIS had been forced to consolidate into La Scogliera for regulatory purposes and then deduct from its capital stakes held by minority investors.

"The news is positive for IFIS," Equita SIM analyst Andrea Lisi said.

"While management has ruled out any extraordinary capital distribution, a CET1 ratio of around 16% will remove any uncertainty over capital buffers needed to support growth and give good visibility on dividends in years ahead," he added, estimating an average dividend yield of around 6.5%.

Shares in Ifis were up 5.6% in late afternoon trading, making it one of the top gainers on the Milan bourse (.FTITLMS).

IFIS, which runs a bad loan business and offers specialised lending to small businesses, is due to present a new business plan in February under new Chief Executive Frederik Geertman.

"The potential capital benefit was one of the main reasons for our decision to include Banca IFIS in our Italian mid- corporate selected list," Intesa Sanpaolo analyst Manuela Meroni said.

I

Reporting by Andrea Mandalà, editing by Valentina Za and Bernadette Baum

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

EU admits relationship with Switzerland could ‘be obsolete’ in trade deal row

The relationship between the European Union and Switzerland could fall apart if negotiations over the country’s place in the EU market fail, says European Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic.Talks of Switzerland binding more closely to the EU’s single market rules and a cap on their mutual agreements - which have gone on for 10 years - collapsed in May after stiff opposition from the Swiss.“Should new negotiations not lead to success, the bilateral agreements that were still in force would gradually expire and make our relationship obsolete at some point,” said Mr Sefcovic in an interview published in Der Spiegel...
ECONOMY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Live updates: New COVID cases in Italy jump 25% in one day

MILAN — Italy surged to a record 98,030 new cases of COVID-19 infections Wednesday, an increase of 25% in one day. The government was meeting later to consider reducing the quarantine for vaccinated people, amid forecasts that the increasing number of infections could place more than 2 million people in quarantine after close contact with infected people.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Banks lift Australian shares to 3-1/2-month high

Dec 30 (Reuters) - Australian shares inched higher on Thursday, hitting their highest in more than three and a half months in thin trading volumes, as gains in banks offset losses in technology stocks. The S&P/ASX 200 index (.AXJO) had risen 0.1% to 7,518.6 by 2342 GMT even as surging...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Italy#Banca Ifis#Milan#Italian#La Scogliera#European Union#Ftitlms
Reuters

Italy eases isolation rules on COVID-19 contacts

ROME, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Italy on Wednesday scrapped self-isolation rules for those coming into contact with someone testing positive for coronavirus providing they have had a booster shot, have recently recovered or been vaccinated. The move comes after health experts urged the government to rethink its policies amid worries...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Switzerland
Reuters

Mammoth re-engineering project begins: Germany

LONDON, Dec 28 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Germany is turning over a new leaf. Its new chancellor, Olaf Scholz, wants a greener and more digital economy, and so do corporate titans like Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) and Siemens (SIEGn.DE). Their combined efforts will launch a complete revamp of Europe’s biggest economy. Failure...
ECONOMY
Shore News Network

World shares boosted by Wall Street strength

MILAN/HONG KONG (Reuters) – Shares in Europe and Asia inched up on Tuesday, helped by another record-setting day on Wall Street and after Britain and France held off from imposing tougher COVID-19 restrictions before year-end. A variety of asset classes from oil to equities are now near or above...
STOCKS
Reuters

Poland hopes for progress in talks with Czechs over Turow mine

WARSAW, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Poland hopes to make progress in negotiations with the new Czech government over the open-pit lignite Turow mine near the border, Poland's prime minister said on Tuesday, referring to the most serious spat between the two European Union members in decades. The European Union's top...
INDUSTRY
New York Post

GoDaddy shares jump on news of Starboard’s $800M stake

Activist investor Starboard Value has purchased a 6.5% stake in web services firm GoDaddy worth about $800 million, according to a regulatory filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Shares of GoDaddy, which have dropped 8% so far this year, rose 9.1% in premarket trading. Starboard said that GoDaddy’s...
STOCKS
Financial World

Alibaba’s Ant consumer finance unit to boost capital to $4.7 billion

In what could be contemplated as a sagacious move to restore consumers’ confidence following a flurry of regulatory probes into Chinese tech giant Alibaba Group Holdings’ fintech arm, Ant Group, the Hangzhou-headquartered largest digital payment platform in China would ramp up its capital by CNY30 billion or $4.71 billion from a prior CNY8 billion or $1.26 billion, while the fintech group also presented four new strategic investors, a regulatory filing with Hong Kong stock exchange released late on Friday had unveiled.
BUSINESS
AFP

In euro waiting room, Bulgarians divided about joining

Bulgaria could join the eurozone in 2024, but the EU's poorest nation is divided over the prospect of ditching its national currency and joining the single European currency club. Krasimir Atanasov, a 37-year-old tennis instructor waiting in line at a currency exchange office in the Bulgarian capital Sofia, is keen on the change. Like millions of his compatriots, he has emigrated abroad -- in his case to Finland -- and wants Bulgaria to "be like other European countries" and use the euro. However, 58-year-old Valeria Petrova, who describes herself as a "nationalist", says she wants to "keep the lev", Bulgaria's national currency.
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

The first year of the Euphoria project has come to an end – high-quality fruit and vegetables from Europe win over Switzerland and Norway

ZURICH, Switzerland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 23, 2021-- The curtain has fallen on the first year of the project dubbed “Euphoria - European production of fruit and vegetables: a guarantee of quality and well-being”, implemented with the contribution of the European Union and aimed at promoting EU fruit and vegetable excellence among end consumers and industry players in Switzerland and Norway.
AGRICULTURE
pymnts

EMEA Daily: Italy’s Zegna Goes Public in $3.1B SPAC Deal; Europe’s Digital HealthTech Sector Gets $34M Boost

In today’s top Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) news, Italian luxury fashion firm Zegna goes public in a $3.1 billion deal; Europe’s digital healthcare sector gets a $30 million funding boost; venture capital investment in Saudi firms is on the rise; the Davos Economic Forum is postponed amid travel bans in Israel and Europe; regulators could agree on a cryptocurrency framework in 2022; and more.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Italian fashion house Ermenegildo Zegna's shares jump 6% in trading debut after merging with SPAC

Shares of Italian fashion house Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. rose 6% Monday in their trading debut on the New York Stock Exchange, after the company went public by merging with special-purpose acquisition corporation Investindustrial Acquisition Corp. , in a deal with an enterprise value of $3.1 billion. The new company is trading under the ticker "ZGN." The Zegna family will continue to lead the company as it has done throughout its 111-year history. CEO Ermenegildo Zegna will retain his position as head of the company that owns the Zegna and Thom Browne brands. The company will have $761 million in proceeds from the SPAC deal, including a $250 million private investment in public equity, or PIPE. The SPAC is backed by Investindustrial, a European group of independently managed investment, holding and advisory companies with a 11 billion euros ($12.4 billion) of raised capital.
BUSINESS
investing.com

Italy's Monte dei Paschi plans to raise 2.5 billion euros in capital

MILAN (Reuters) - State-owned Italian bank Monte dei Paschi di Siena (MPS) said on Friday it needed 2.5 billion euros ($2.8 billion) in capital, as Rome seeks more time to reprivatise it following a failed sale attempt. Italy has worked in vain to meet an end-2021 deadline to return MPS...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

259K+
Followers
260K+
Post
122M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy