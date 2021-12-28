ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Analysis: Financial literacy or luck? The year small-time traders made a big impact

By Tommy Wilkes, Saqib Iqbal Ahmed
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2b5ecT_0dXMXjaF00

LONDON/NEW YORK, Dec 28 (Reuters) - In May, San Diego-based Emily was feeling flush from a year of double-digit gains earned from trading stocks. Equity options, which some fellow stay-at-home investors were dabbling in, would juice up her returns, she decided.

Emily was among the army of small-time investors who shook up stock markets in 2021. Some earned fortunes by squeezing out hedge funds from short positions on so-called "meme" stocks such as retailer GameStop and cinema group AMC Entertainment.

But AMC proved to be Emily's downfall. As its shares hovered around $15, she began selling "naked call options" that allowed holders to buy underlying stock from her at pre-agreed price. Instead of falling as expected, however, AMC stock rocketed.

Naked options meant Emily did not actually own the shares. When AMC shares hit $72.62 on June 2, margin calls kicked in - essentially a demand for cash to top up her brokerage account.

"I was on the phone with (brokerage) TD Ameritrade's margin team, telling them to give me more time ... but it was either I sell it or they sell it," she said. Eventually, she said she liquidated her portfolio, losing $670,000.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UNfu3_0dXMXjaF00
AMC surge

Emily is not the trader's real name but she provided documents confirming her identity. Reuters could not independently verify the size of her losses but reviewed brokerage statements showing she sold sizeable call options on AMC and other stocks in May.

"It was very devastating. I couldn't sleep," Emily said. Having quit her human resources job at the end of 2019 to trade full time, she now works as a delivery driver.

Her account is a cautionary tale of what can happen when booming markets tempt inexperienced investors to risk it all.

But for every Emily, there is a small-time trader who surfed this year's stock market boom, energised by economic recovery, central bank money-printing and government cash handouts.

TD Ameritrade, the broker Emily used, says along with broker Schwab, it added six million new accounts this year.

Conditions were ripe for retail trading even pre-pandemic, as new mobile platforms enabled individuals to buy stocks, or fractions of stocks, at tiny or even non-existent commissions.

"Everyone can get their bit of the pie," said Ben Phillips, a 30-year old London-based pilot who started trading in 2019. He calls himself a long-term investor, but also day trades "as a bit of fun, a bit of gambling".

The retail wave was the "main reason" global equity demand reached $1.1 trillion this year, JPMorgan strategist Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou said.

"By acting as momentum traders, retail investors will most likely continue to propagate the equity markets, at least for the coming year. They will have no alternatives because interest rates will stay near 0%," he added.

BIG BUYERS

Retail trading, unlike meme crazes, seems unlikely to fade.

U.S. retail traders have bought a net $281 billion worth of U.S. stocks so far this year, against $240 billion in 2020 and $38 billion in 2019, according to Vanda.

Many forayed into equity options, lifting U.S. volumes more than 40% from 2020, analytics firm Trade Alert estimates.

They also account for up to half the trading in single-stock options - wagers on individual shares - according to JPMorgan. That in turn took such options' share of total option volumes to a record high this year, Reuters analysis of Trade Alert data shows.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=287trG_0dXMXjaF00
Equity options

The retail frenzy is most pronounced in U.S. markets and even platforms popular in Europe say traffic is generally highest in U.S. companies such as Tesla, Nio, Apple, Amazon and GameStop.

But the trend is broadening.

Russia's Moscow Exchange says 26 million retail accounts are registered with it, up four-fold from early 2020, and both the bourse and brokerage Tinkoff plan to expand trading hours, including into the weekend.

In India, 19% of trading in November was by mobile phone - one barometer of retail activity - according to Bombay Stock Exchange data, versus 7% in November 2019.

SLOWDOWN

Trading activity growth has slowed, possibly as central banks signal higher interest rates are coming.

Brokerage eToro's online platform, which has two-thirds of its customers in Europe, saw 106 million trades in the third quarter of 2021, half of the first quarter total, though well above early-2019 levels of 63 million.

Meagre returns elsewhere persuaded Phillips, the pilot, to start trading in late 2019.

While his Tesla holdings were hit hard by the March 2020 sell-off, he bought more after watching YouTube videos where traders advised watchers to "buy the dip."

The subsequent bounce quadrupled Phillips' initial 15,000 pound ($20,100) outlay, he said, but he has no plans to sell, citing his "10-year conviction" on Tesla.

Others such as Dan, a 24-year-old student from northern England, caught the trading bug through "boredom" and reading online chatrooms such as 'WallStreetBets' that pumped meme stocks.

Requesting his full name not be used, Dan says he made four times his 1,000 pound investment in GameStop, though friends who got in late lost money.

He has since quit day trading, calling it "luck," but invests in stocks via a British savings account. The experience had "helped me be more financially literate," he added.

Emily, the Californian trader, also still trades but in smaller volumes.

She hopes one day to rebuild her portfolio.

($1 = 0.7454 pounds)

Additional reporting by Andrey Ostroukh in Moscow Editing by Sujata Rao and Mark Potter

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Phillips
Reuters

Dow, S&P close at record highs as Omicron worries ease

Dec 29 (Reuters) - The Dow and S&P 500 closed at all-time highs on Wednesday on a boost from retailers including Walgreens and Nike, as investors shrugged off concerns on the spreading Omicron variant. The Dow has now risen six straight trading days, marking the longest streak of gains since...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

These 3 Dow Stocks Are Set To Soar in 2022's First Half and Beyond

The $1 trillion infrastructure bill paves the way for construction growth. Virtual branded shoes and apparel could lead to real-money purchases. Consumers of a leading media giant will soon feel the force of the metaverse. The Dow Jones Industrial Average includes multiple companies that stand out as a strong fit...
STOCKS
Reuters

Global equities waver, oil up as investors weigh Omicron impact

WASHINGTON, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Major global stock indexes closed mixed on Wednesday as uncertainty over the surge in Omicron variant infections tempered optimism that harsh new curbs on business and travel may not be needed. After a weak session in Asian shares, European stock markets traded mixed. The Dow...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Options Trading#Trader#Financial Literacy#Stock#Online Trading#Gamestop#Amc Entertainment#Td Ameritrade
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
NIO
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Tesla
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
Motley Fool

4 Long-Term Investments You'll Thank Yourself for Later

Not every high-growth story is coming from an industry, area, or premise you'd expect. Despite being ages old, the mutual fund business remains highly fragmented, with plenty of new business to be won. Richer valuations typically aren't impediments to long-term performances from quality stocks. Are you actually a buy-and-hold (and...
MARKETS
Reuters

UPDATE 1-U.S. natgas futures ease in volatile trade on contract expiry

(Adds closing price, comment) Dec 29 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures edged lower in volatile trading on Wednesday, erasing earlier gains on their last day as the contract for January delivery despite forecasts for colder weather and higher heating demand over the next two weeks. On the last day as the front-month contract, gas futures slipped 3.1 cents, or 0.8%, to settle at $4.024 per million British thermal units (mmBtu). The contract rose more than 5% to their highest level since Dec. 3 earlier in the day. "The January contract saw some wide swings across about a 35-cent range into today’s expiration," advisory firm Ritterbusch and Associates said in a note. "Although much of this volatility appeared to reflect last-minute liquidation from both the longs and the shorts, the Jan contract eventually relinquished its role as the strongest portion of the curve despite coldest temperatures of the season moving into the nation’s mid-continent this coming weekend." Data provider Refinitiv estimated 454 heating degree days (HDDs) over the next two weeks in the Lower 48 U.S. states, up from the 419 HDDs estimated on Tuesday. The normal is 439 HDDs for this time of year. HDDs, used to estimate demand to heat homes and businesses, measure the number of degrees a day's average temperature is below 65 Fahrenheit (18 Celsius). Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would jump from 109.4 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) this week to 125.6 bcfd next week as the weather turns seasonally colder. Those forecasts were higher than Refinitiv's outlook on Tuesday. Global gas prices have repeatedly hit record highs as utilities around the world scrambled for LNG cargoes to replenish low stockpiles in Europe and meet insatiable demand in Asia, where energy shortfalls have caused power blackouts in China. U.S. futures jumped to a 12-year high of more than $6 per mmBtu in early October but have retreated because the United States has plenty of gas in storage and ample production for winter. The amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants has averaged 11.9 bcfd so far in December, now the sixth train at Cheniere Energy Inc's Sabine Pass plant in Louisiana is producing LNG. That compares with 11.4 bcfd in November and a monthly record of 11.5 bcfd in April. Output in the U.S. Lower 48 has averaged 97.1 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in December, which would top the monthly record of 96.5 bcfd in November. Week ended Week ended Year ago Five-year Dec Dec 17 Dec 24 average 24(Forecast) (Actual) Dec 24 U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): -125 -55 -120 -121 U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 3,237 3,362 3,476 3,207 U.S. total storage versus 5-year average +0.9% +1% Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Prior Year Five Year Last Year Average Average 2020 (2016-2020) Henry Hub 4.24 4.05 2.58 2.13 2.66 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) -- -- 5.82 3.24 5.19 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) -- 39.91 9.46 4.22 6.49 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year 30-Year Norm Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 454 419 392 413 439 U.S. GFS CDDs 8 10 2 4 3 U.S. GFS TDDs 462 429 394 417 442 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Five-Year Last Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 97.3 98.2 98.3 84.7 U.S. Imports from Canada 8.4 7.2 8.4 8.9 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.3 Total U.S. Supply 105.7 105.4 106.5 93.9 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 3.5 3.2 3.3 3.0 U.S. Exports to Mexico 5.6 4.8 5.5 4.6 U.S. LNG Exports 12.7 12.5 12.5 5.0 U.S. Commercial 15.6 13.2 17.2 15.0 U.S. Residential 25.8 21.3 29.4 25.4 U.S. Power Plant 29.5 23.9 25.1 25.8 U.S. Industrial 24.6 23.0 25.0 24.6 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.8 4.8 4.9 4.8 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.7 2.4 2.8 2.4 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 103.2 88.8 104.4 98.1 Total U.S. Demand 124.9 109.4 125.6 110.7 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA Week ended Week ended Week ended Week ended Week ended Dec 31 Dec 24 Dec 17 Dec 10 Dec 3 Wind 13 12 15 13 11 Solar 2 2 2 2 2 Hydro 7 7 7 7 6 Other 2 2 2 2 2 Petroleum 1 1 1 1 1 Natural Gas 34 36 34 36 37 Coal 19 19 18 19 19 Nuclear 22 22 22 21 22 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 3.32 3.45 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 2.55 2.86 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 7.61 7.20 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL 2.27 2.66 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 3.54 3.36 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 4.09 4.58 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 8.28 8.70 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 3.05 2.95 AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL 4.63 4.73 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 51.00 66.75 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 27.00 21.75 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 29.75 28.75 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 93.60 100.47 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 83.50 76.75 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 82.25 80.00 (Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Mark Porter)
TRAFFIC
Reuters

S.Korea stocks edge down in thin trading

SEOUL, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:. ** South Korean shares fell amid thin volumes on Thursday as investors refrained from making big bets on the last trading day of the year. The Korean won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield was unchanged. ** The benchmark...
STOCKS
Reuters

Gold steadies as weaker dollar counters stronger yields, equities

Dec 29 (Reuters) - Gold prices steadied on Wednesday as a weaker dollar helped offset pressure from rising U.S. Treasury yields and growing appetite for riskier assets. Spot gold was flat at $1,804.56 per ounce by 1427 EDT (1927 GMT). U.S. gold futures settled down 0.3% at $1,805.80. The dollar...
BUSINESS
Reuters

LIVE MARKETS Dow scores six straight, and new highs to boot!

Dec 29 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. DOW SCORES SIX STRAIGHT, AND NEW HIGHS TO BOOT! (1603 EST/2103 GMT) The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) ended at a record high...
STOCKS
Reuters

Nikkei heads for best year-end close since 1980s bubble

TOKYO, Dec 30 (Reuters) - The Nikkei share average eased back on Thursday, the final trading day of 2021, but remained on course to mark its highest close for any year since the bubble era of the 1980s. The benchmark (.N225) slipped 0.07% to 28,794.24 by the midday break, with...
STOCKS
Reuters

Reuters

259K+
Followers
260K+
Post
122M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy