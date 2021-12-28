Elon Musk 2.0? Meet Austin Russell, the World’s Youngest Self-made Billionaire, Luminar Founder, and Evangelist for the Lidar Self-driving Car Tech That Tesla’s Ceo Called ‘freaking Stupid’
Tesla’s Chief Operating Officer, Elon Musk, dismisses lidar(Lidar occasionally LADAR is a technique for estimating wavelengths (varying distances) via aiming a point with a beam and monitoring the amount of time. it takes for the scattered sunlight to rebound to the receiver) as ‘pricey as well as superfluous,’...leedaily.com
Comments / 0