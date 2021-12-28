ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Strike Blamed On Israel Sets Ablaze Syrian Port Of Latakia

By AFP News
International Business Times
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn Israeli air strike hit Syria's Latakia port before dawn on Tuesday, sparking a fire that lit up the Mediterranean seafront in the second such attack on the key cargo hub this month, Syrian state media reported. Since the outbreak of Syria's civil war in 2011, Israel has routinely...

www.ibtimes.com

