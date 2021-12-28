Paul Weller wants soul singers to cover his songs

The passing of Maurice White of Earth, Wind & Fire in 2016 got us thinking about how soul music and classic rock went from friendly cousins in the early 1960s to brothers from different mothers as the decade progressed and on into the ’70s. If you were a rock fan in the 1960s, soul music was very likely part of your musical diet, starting with the R&B that was revered by most every British Invasion act. By the mid-1960s there was a convergence of musical and cultural consciousness that led to some undeniably classic soul music that could often be found in the album collection of rockers, and should still be part of every rock fan’s musical lexicon.

