Steve Perry Blasts Vocalists Who Use Auto-Tune

By Allison Rapp
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Steve Perry is decrying the prevalence of Auto-Tune, the popular audio tool used for pitch correction and vocal effects. "Auto-Tune has turned everybody into the same singer," the former Journey frontman said in a new interview with Kyle Meredith, "which I think is tragic." First introduced in 1997 by...

Comments / 0

Den of Geek

George Harrison’s ‘My Sweet Lord’ Has a Long, Complicated History Beyond the Music Video

George Harrison’s “My Sweet Lord” was released on Nov. 23, 1970, as the first single to his groundbreaking and historic solo album. The Beatles were the first band to play stadium concerts, put backwards instrumentation into songs, and the first rock band to put sitar and tamboura drones in pop rock. But Harrison’s first solo release after the band’s break up, All Things Must Pass, was the first triple album coming from a single act in rock. “My Sweet Lord,” was the first number one hit by a solo Beatle and the biggest selling single of 1971. It is most renowned because of the trendsetting plagiarism suit around it, but the song transcends easy labels.
MUSIC
thefoothillsfocus.com

Steve Perry recalls his childhood in ‘The Season’

Last year, at the height of the pandemic, legendary singer Steve Perry couldn’t listen to Christmas music. He was unable to visit with family or partake in traditional celebrations. There’s a glimmer of hope this month for holiday get-togethers. To help families get in the mood, the former Journey...
CELEBRITIES
thebrag.com

AC/DC’s Angus Young calls Chuck Berry his ‘Rock God’

AC/DC rocker Angus Young has named music legend Chuck Berry as his ‘Rock God’ during a recent interview. Speaking in an appearance on The Rock Show With Johnnie Walker during the ‘Rock God’ segment, the Aussie legend picked Berry as his ultimate choice. “Chuck Berry was...
MUSIC
antiMUSIC

Steve Perry Shares 'Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas' Visualizer

Former Journey frontman Steve Perry has released a visualizer video for his take on "Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas". The track comes from his Christmas album, "The Season". Perry said of the tracks on the album, "All the songs on this record were my favorites growing up. I used...
MUSIC
ajournalofmusicalthings.com

Is this Auto Tuned Trump song the best viral video of 2021?

Maybe not, but it’s still damn good. THIS is a drum machine? Yes–and it’s kinda cool. →. is an internationally known broadcaster, interviewer, writer, consultant, blogger and speaker. In his 30+ years in the music business, Alan has interviewed the biggest names in rock, from David Bowie and U2 to Pearl Jam and the Foo Fighters. He’s also known as a musicologist and documentarian through programs like The Ongoing History of New Music.
U.S. POLITICS
The Hollywood Reporter

Denis O’Dell, Beatles Film Producer, Dies at 98

Denis O’Dell, a British film producer and director who worked with The Beatles on the movie A Hard Day’s Night and other productions, has died at his home in Spain, his son said Friday. He was 98. Arran O’Dell told The Associated Press that his father died overnight at his house in Almería, in southeast Spain. He said the family planned a local private service and a memorial service at a later date in the United Kingdom. Denis O’Dell was an associate producer of A Hard Day’s Night, the Fab Four’s first film, and How I Won the War, in which John Lennon appeared as a supporting actor. He produced the 1967 Beatles film Magical Mystery Tour, as well as The Magic Christian, which featured Peter Sellers and Ringo Starr. O’Dell’s memoir of his time with the Fab Four came out in 2003 and was called At the Apple’s Core: The Beatles from the Inside. O’Dell became a director of The Beatles’ new organization, Apple Corps, and the head of Apple Films.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Why 2021 Was the Year of the Drummer

For most, the pandemic with its lockdowns and quarantines has meant days filled with repetition. Working from home, sticking to a routine, indulging in smaller circles of pre-vetted activities — the beat goes on and on and on. If 2020 brought back the guitar (credit: Harry Styles), 2021 was the year of the drummer — a center keeping it all solid and moving, track after track. Rhythmic chic was on display everywhere including books, records and films. It seemed like, as the world slowed down, every beatmaker flipped the switch and kept going. Drummers share a secret insight as to what makes...
MUSIC
99.5 WKDQ

Worst Country Songs Of 2021 According To Travis

2021 has given country music fans quite a few great songs...and a few that weren't too great. Each year, I do a little reflecting on the country music that we were introduced to over the past twelve months, and I share with you the best and worst country songs of that year. It goes without saying that when I put out these lists, people tend to get a little heated because they don't agree with what would have made the list. We will have a difference of opinion for sure, but that's the beauty of opinions...everyone has one...and that's why there are so many options in terms of music.
MUSIC
NYLON

The Most Anticipated Albums Of 2022

As 2021 comes to a close, we at NYLON are already looking ahead to the new year. With the live music industry more or less back on its feet, 2022 is already looking to be a stacked year of releases from our favorite veteran artists, indie breakthroughs, and the moment’s biggest pop stars. The grind doesn’t stop — and in 2022, it’s only getting crazier. Below, find the 18 album releases we’re most looking forward to, from Avril Lavigne’s pop-punk return and Mitski’s long-awaited third album, to very possibly new music from Kendrick Lamar and Sky Ferreira.
MUSIC
New York Post

Vinyl and cassette sales are skyrocketing thanks to this comeback band

Save your nostalgia for CDs — records are selling just fine. Thanks to a handful of big name musicians, vinyl sales skyrocketed this year, with the BBC reporting that the UK topped 5 million record sales for the first time since 1991. Indeed, the past 12 months saw vinyl...
MUSIC
miltonfl.org

Tunes for Tuesday

Musicians here is where you can plug in to perform with your electrical instruments, but you don't have to be a musician to come out and enjoy our local musical talents as they perform. We look forward to everyone joining us.
MUSIC
