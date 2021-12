COLUMBIA — Across the state of Missouri, positive COVID cases are up 34%over the last two weeks. Yet, in Boone County, the COVID positive case five-day average dropped from 89.2 on Dec. 23, to 27.2 on Dec. 28. While at first glance these statistics may seem hopeful, Boone County Health Department Public Information specialist, Sara Humm said the data was “deceiving.” She said these numbers may be a little skewed due to testing sites being closed over Christmas and it will take about two weeks to have more accurate data.

