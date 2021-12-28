Paul Weller wants soul singers to cover his songs

Jewel was named the winner of the sixth season of The Masked Singer and has celebrated by releasing a new covers EP, Queen of Hearts. The EP features renditions of songs Jewel performed on the competition show in disguise as the Queen of Hearts. The tracks include Jewel’s versions of Édith Piaf’s “La Vie En Rose,” Lady Gaga’s “Born This Way,” Sia’s “Bird Set Free,” and Bishop Briggs’ “River.”
(December 20, 2021) It is always fun at the end of each year to celebrate the best of that year. And 2021 had a lot of great music. And so we've gathered our music critics to each pick their favorites, which we've assembled below in our list of the 100 Best Soul Songs of 2021.
Two months ago Billy Corgan performed a bunch of early Smashing Pumpkins songs and pre-Pumpkins material at a series of special acoustic shows at Madame Zuzu’s, his vegan tea shop in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park. He returned to the same stage over the weekend for a pair of Christmas shows credited to “the Corgan family and friends” with proceeds benefitting the animal shelter PAWS Chicago. Santa was also present, which occasioned this lovely family portrait of Corgan, partner Chloe Mendel, and their two kids:
Featuring the single “Architecture In LA,” Lo! Soul is the new solo album from acclaimed singer/songwriter Roddy Woomble (also the frontman of Idlewild). Working in isolation together with his Idlewild bandmate Andrew Mitchell (aka Andrew Wasylyk), this is the latest LP following four solo albums including his applauded debut My Secret Is My Silence and the widely praised record The Deluder.
AC/DC rocker Angus Young has named music legend Chuck Berry as his ‘Rock God’ during a recent interview. Speaking in an appearance on The Rock Show With Johnnie Walker during the ‘Rock God’ segment, the Aussie legend picked Berry as his ultimate choice. “Chuck Berry was...
Paul Weller made a surprise appearance during Ocean Colour Scene‘s show in London last night – check out the fan-shot footage below. The group joined Weller on tour back in the early ’90s, with their guitarist Steve Cradock going on to play in the former Jam frontman’s solo band. Singer Simon Fowler, meanwhile, contributed to The Modfather’s second record ‘Wild Wood’ (1993).
Sam Fender has teased that his highly-anticipated collaboration with Elton John will “definitely happen at some point” in the future. The two artists were supposed to collaborate on John’s latest album.
The likes of Tom Morello, Joe Bonamassa and Satchel still can’t find what they're looking for, but they know why the Edge rules, and just how he's shaped the sound of modern guitar. Over the past four decades, the Edge has influenced generations of music lovers to go that...
A lot of albums have already been confirmed for 2022 but there are even more exciting releases we may possibly hear next year. Last week, we brought you a list of albums with confirmed release dates in 2022, including from Gang of Youths, Mitski, and Beach House. And several other...
Ed Sheeran has shared an a capella performance of his 2020 track ‘Afterglow’, recorded in a church – check it out below. As Sheeran pointed out, the version – which sees him joined by a chorus of voices for an atmospheric take on the track – was released to celebrate one year since the track came out.
Sir Cliff Richard has emerged as king of the 2022 music calendar sales chart, proving more popular than younger stars, it has been reported. The 81-year-old Young Ones singer came first in Calendar Club’s top 10 music category, the Sun reports. Since his first calendar was released in 1979,...
Deerhoof have shared a new live album entitled ‘Devil Kids’ – you can listen to it below. The concert, which aired in December but was recorded in November, marks the first time that the band have performed together after “not playing or even seeing each other”.
Paul Weller has added three new outdoor shows to his summer 2022 tour plans. Paul Weller tickets go on sale at 10am today. The legendary singer-songwriter will headline the Hop Farm in Kent on June 18, Lincolnshire Showground on July 2 and Bedford Park on July 30. He said:. "It’s...
HAUNTINGLY SOULFUL COVER OF CAROLE KING’S“I FEEL THE EARTH MOVE”. SONG DEBUTED ON SIRIUSXM’S ROCK & ROLL HALL OF FAME STATION. PLUS MAGGIE’S STATION TAKEOVER HIGHLIGHTING ALL WOMEN INDUCTEES. MAGGIE ROSE ON TOUR NOW THROUGH THE END OF THE YEAR. Maggie Rose, Nashville-based roots-rock and soul...
Neil Young gave fans of his ‘Archives’ project an extra-special Christmas gift this year, dropping the eight-track ‘Summer Songs’ record that he first teased last month. The archival album was initially recorded in 1987, tracked at the Broken Arrow Ranch in Redwood City, California. It’s unclear...
Chrissie Hynde shared a stage with Bob Dylan back in 1984 at Wembley Stadium in London for a blistering update of "Leopard Skin Pill Box Hat," and the sheer excitement is palpable on her face. A similar look of joy could be seen on Hynde's face Sunday as she played Dylan songs for a live audience.
Sir Paul McCartney has been hailed "absolutely charming and genius" by St. Vincent. The Beatles legend asked the 39-year-old singer - whose real name is Annie Clark - to feature on a remix of his song ‘Women and Wives’ for the 'McCartney III Imagined' compilation this year, which boasts new versions of the songs from the third self-titled LP in the trilogy.
In the history of rock, few bands have garnered a legacy quite as belovedly evocative as Def Leppard. From their iconic logo to their distinctive fashion to their signature style of high-energy pop-meets-metal, the work is like a universe unto itself—when you listen to it, you’re instantly transported to the circa-1980s world of a blossoming creative movement that, to this day, remains as resonant as ever.
As Neil Young famously sang a couple generations ago, "Rock 'n' roll can never die." With that in mind, we present the Top 10 2021 Albums From Classic Rock's Next Generation below. Rock music, like any cultural presence, has inevitably ebbed and flowed over the years, but the current moment...
Every year, when it’s time for our annual Albums of the Year list to come out, we always like to include a playlist to go with it. After all, what good is a list of albums if you can’t listen to the music on the list, right?. So...
