Paul Weller wants soul singers to cover his songs

Two months ago Billy Corgan performed a bunch of early Smashing Pumpkins songs and pre-Pumpkins material at a series of special acoustic shows at Madame Zuzu’s, his vegan tea shop in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park. He returned to the same stage over the weekend for a pair of Christmas shows credited to “the Corgan family and friends” with proceeds benefitting the animal shelter PAWS Chicago. Santa was also present, which occasioned this lovely family portrait of Corgan, partner Chloe Mendel, and their two kids:

CHICAGO, IL ・ 10 DAYS AGO