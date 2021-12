Horizon Forbidden West’s newest machine beast Slitherfang is the subject of an in depth article on Game Informer, with new details about Aloy’s foe revealed. One of the key attacks of the Slitherfang is the ability to shoot acid from a tank in the base of its throat. This can be counteracted by firing arrows at the tank and the components around it, which will disarm it meaning the Slitherfang will have to change its attack tactic. You can watch the full boss battle on the Game Informer story.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO