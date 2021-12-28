ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Notre Dame, IN

Josh Lugg Is Out, Blake Fisher Is In For Notre Dame

By Mike Hutton - @MikeHuttonPT
IrishBreakdown
IrishBreakdown
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LDlxo_0dXMFTU300

Standout freshman Blake Fisher is back.

The massive freshman left tackle, who tore the meniscus in his knee in the season opener against Florida State, was listed as the starting right tackle for Notre Dame's Fiesta Bowl matchup against Oklahoma State.

Fisher returns perhaps partially out of necessity. Josh Lugg, a fifth-year senior, tore the meniscus in his leg last week during practice, according to Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman. Lugg started all 12 regular season games at right tackle this season.

Fisher began the year as the most heralded freshman to start on the offensive line since Sam Young made his Notre Dame debut in 2006.

His first-season rollout was stalled by the first-half injury. Early on, it appeared that Fisher wouldn't return. Former coach Brian Kelly cracked the door open a little for Fisher when he said that there was a chance he’d be ready for a bowl game.

Fisher didn't get back on the practice field until bowl preparation started.

“I didn’t know going into the bowl practice if he could play,” Freeman said. “He’s to the point where he’s ready to play and he can help us. We obviously know what type of talent Blake is. With the loss of Lugg during bowl practice, this is something that naturally happened.”

Putting Fisher on the right side helps limit the impact of Lugg's injury on the rest of the offensive line.

Joe [Alt] has done an unbelievable job at left tackle,” Freeman said. “He's been a huge asset to our offensive line throughout the course of the year .... We just wanted to leave Joe where he’s done a great job. We are extremely excited to have both of those guys on the field.”

Freeman said that Lugg injured his knee on Monday, Dec. 20 during an 11-on-11 drill. According to Freeman, he had a minor issue with the meniscus all season.

“He just planted the wrong way,” Freeman said “It was a minor tear but he's had it for a while. When he planted, it just flipped the meniscus a little more. He’s had it throughout the season. He’s just been able to fight through it.”

Lugg is eligible for a sixth season if he wants to return and if the team asks him to come back.

Irish Breakdown Content

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Comments / 0

Related
IrishBreakdown

Mike Elston Is Not A Stranger To Calling Plays On Defense

Notre Dame defensive line coach Mike Elston has called defensive plays in the past, so doing so in the Fiesta Bowl won't be a new experience. He did it for eight games in 2016 after Brian VanGorder was fired four games into the season. Elston becomes the play-caller under a different set of circumstances this time.
NOTRE DAME, IN
IrishBreakdown

Take Five: Marcus Freeman's Coaching Debut, Quarterback Decisions, Kelly's Departure

Five thoughts about Notre Dame football, Marcus Freeman and the Fiesta Bowl. 1. I’m uptight about Marcus Freeman’s coaching debut against Oklahoma State on Saturday in the Fiesta Bowl. The ramp leading up to this game for Freeman has been greased with positivity, rightfully so. Freeman is genuine, energetic, and young. He’s the anti-Brian Kelly for now. He’s also never been the head football coach for a college football game. Everything changes the minute the ball is kicked off. All the good vibes? They’ll wash away under a sea of scrutiny if Notre Dame plays poorly. If the Fighting Irish play well, Freeman could be held to an unrealistic standard. And if Notre Dame plays well, this was Brian Kelly’s team, not Freeman’s. See where this is going? Of course, it's better if the Fighting Irish win. Like any coach, though, the Freeman era needs to be judged over a period of time. Keep that in mind, win or lose.
NOTRE DAME, IN
IrishBreakdown

Notre Dame Defense Looks To Prove Its Every Bit As Good As Oklahoma State's

Statistically, Notre Dame’s defense isn’t as good as Oklahoma State’s. The Fighting Irish are ranked 27th in team defense, giving up 339.3 yards per game while Oklahoma State is 3rd, giving up 278.4 yards per game. The Cowboys are fifth in rush defense, Notre Dame ranks 30th. OSU is 12th in passing yards allowed while Notre Dame ranks 42nd. Oklahoma State leads the nation in sacks per game while Notre Dame ranks 5th.
NOTRE DAME, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Football
Notre Dame, IN
Sports
City
Notre Dame, IN
Notre Dame, IN
Football
Notre Dame, IN
College Sports
Local
Indiana College Sports
Local
Indiana Sports
IrishBreakdown

Notre Dame Fiesta Bowl Practice Highlights

Notre Dame (11-1) held its second practice in Arizona yesterday as it gets closer to its Fiesta Bowl matchup against the Oklahoma State Cowboys (11-2). The early clips are of the Notre Dame players going through their pre-practice stretch routine. Other clips include:. *** The Irish defensive line going through...
NOTRE DAME, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fiesta Bowl#American Football#Florida State#Oklahoma State
IrishBreakdown

Blake Fisher Gets Another Shot At Freshman Success

Notre Dame had a freshman All-American at left tackle this season, but it wasn't the player we expected to be. Against Oklahoma State, Fighting Irish fans will get a chance to see both on the field together for the first time all season. Freshman phenom Blake Fisher was expected to...
NOTRE DAME, IN
IrishBreakdown

Stacking Up The Notre Dame Offense vs Oklahoma State

Notre Dame hasn't squared off against a quality defense in sometime. That will definitely change this weekend in the Fiesta Bowl when the Fighting Irish (11-1) take on the Oklahoma State Cowboys (11-2). Oklahoma State has one of the nation's best defenses, and arguably the best Notre Dame has faced all season.
OKLAHOMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
IrishBreakdown

Mayo Bowl Prediction: North Carolina vs South Carolina

The battle of the Carolinas takes on a bit more intrigue as South Carolina (6-6) looks to give the struggling SEC its first bowl victory of the season. North Carolina (6-6), on the other hand, will look to hand the Gamecocks their second straight loss to an ACC opponent. The...
NFL
IrishBreakdown

Alamo Bowl Prediction: #14 Oregon vs. #16 Oklahoma

There are two bowl matchups on December 29th that pits a pair of teams with high preseason expectations but disappointing results, which is what we see in the Alamo Bowl matchup between Oregon (10-3) and Oklahoma (10-2). Both teams were quality squads, which is why they won 10 games each...
NFL
IrishBreakdown

Notre Dame Signs Linebacker Nolan Ziegler

Notre Dame has signed 2022 Michigan linebacker Nolan Ziegler. Hometown: Grand Rapids, Mich. 2021 Stats - Offense: 67 catches, 1,343 yards (20.0) 25 touchdowns. IB Grade: 4.0 (Top 150 caliber prospect) Upside Grade: 4.5. Offers: Notre Dame, Michigan, Iowa, Nebraska, Cincinnati, Virginia tech. Recruited By: Clark Lea, Marcus Freeman. RECRUITING...
NOTRE DAME, IN
IrishBreakdown

IrishBreakdown

South Bend, IN
891
Followers
1K+
Post
95K+
Views
ABOUT

IrishBreakdown is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Notre Dame athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy