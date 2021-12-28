Josh Lugg Is Out, Blake Fisher Is In For Notre Dame

Standout freshman Blake Fisher is back.

The massive freshman left tackle, who tore the meniscus in his knee in the season opener against Florida State, was listed as the starting right tackle for Notre Dame's Fiesta Bowl matchup against Oklahoma State.

Fisher returns perhaps partially out of necessity. Josh Lugg, a fifth-year senior, tore the meniscus in his leg last week during practice, according to Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman. Lugg started all 12 regular season games at right tackle this season.

Fisher began the year as the most heralded freshman to start on the offensive line since Sam Young made his Notre Dame debut in 2006.

His first-season rollout was stalled by the first-half injury. Early on, it appeared that Fisher wouldn't return. Former coach Brian Kelly cracked the door open a little for Fisher when he said that there was a chance he’d be ready for a bowl game.

Fisher didn't get back on the practice field until bowl preparation started.

“I didn’t know going into the bowl practice if he could play,” Freeman said. “He’s to the point where he’s ready to play and he can help us. We obviously know what type of talent Blake is. With the loss of Lugg during bowl practice, this is something that naturally happened.”

Putting Fisher on the right side helps limit the impact of Lugg's injury on the rest of the offensive line.

“Joe [Alt] has done an unbelievable job at left tackle,” Freeman said. “He's been a huge asset to our offensive line throughout the course of the year .... We just wanted to leave Joe where he’s done a great job. We are extremely excited to have both of those guys on the field.”

Freeman said that Lugg injured his knee on Monday, Dec. 20 during an 11-on-11 drill. According to Freeman, he had a minor issue with the meniscus all season.

“He just planted the wrong way,” Freeman said “It was a minor tear but he's had it for a while. When he planted, it just flipped the meniscus a little more. He’s had it throughout the season. He’s just been able to fight through it.”

Lugg is eligible for a sixth season if he wants to return and if the team asks him to come back.

