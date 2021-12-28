ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Telephone operators of another era gather to reconnect

By Susan Sharon
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
 2 days ago
A reunion of Maine switchboard operators highlights the challenges of making a phone call more than 50 years ago and what it was like to handle emergencies, rude customers and delicate situations. Transcript. STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:. If you watch an old movie - like, say, "White Christmas," which was...

