In Michigan, hairdresser Ashley Medina is known as the Mullet Queen of Lansing, with clients coming from all over the U.S. to get a mullet styled by her. Hold on to your hats or take them off. The '80s hairstyle known as the mullet is making a comeback. You know, business in the front; party in the back. Well, one Michigan stylist is making this cut a specialty. And if she can bring back that look, we can bring back this story from Michelle Jokisch Polo from member station WKAR about the mullet queen of Michigan.

LANSING, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO