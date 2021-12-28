ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Biden had a good year picking federal judges. But the job could get tougher in 2022

By Carrie Johnson
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
 2 days ago
President Biden has gotten a group of 40 federal judges confirmed in the Senate this year, the most for a new president since the Reagan era — and he's prioritizing diversity among his nominees for these life-tenured posts. Biden's nominees include the first openly LGBTQ woman to sit...

The Independent

Trump 2024 run would cause constitutional crisis, says former Biden speechwriter

A campaign to regain the presidency by Donald Trump in 2024 could lead to a constitutional crisis or even a civil war, Vanderbilt University professor and occasional Joe Biden adviser Jon Meacham has warned. Mr Meachem, a former Newsweek editor-turned-Pulitzer Prize-winning-historian who assisted Mr Biden’s speechwriting team during the 2020 campaign, told CNN’s Fareed Zakaria on Sunday that the US was in an “unfolding” constitutional crisis in the wake of the 6 January attack on the Capitol by a pro-Trump mob. “I think we came as close to losing the Constitution, and when we say democracy, America is not a...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Slate

The One Thing Biden Is Doing Exceptionally Well

As 2021 draws to a close, President Joe Biden has good reason to be frustrated. His legislative agenda is stymied in the Senate. His executive authority is under assault from Donald Trump’s judges. His administration was blindsided, again, by a spiraling COVID surge, this time with omicron. But there is one front on which Biden has a near-perfect score: judicial nominations. Over the past year, the White House has put forth slate after slate of diverse, well-qualified, progressive nominees—and the Senate has swiftly confirmed them. Biden’s breakneck pace, combined with his choice of nontraditional judges, has shattered too many records to count. No, the president has not loosened Donald Trump’s stranglehold on the Supreme Court. But his transformation of the lower courts will still have a profound impact on American law for decades to come.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

In abortion rights debate, Biden doesn't often use the word

President Joe Biden insists that he strongly believes in the rights spelled out in the Roe v. Wade Supreme Court decision that are now under the most dire threat in decades. But he barely even uses the word "abortion" and when his administration has been asked about what it can do to protect reproductive rights, the response has mostly been that Congress must write the landmark court decision into law, a strategy that is highly likely to fail. To women who rallied to Biden’s presidential campaign in no small part to protect the landmark 1973 court ruling, that's not...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
State
Vermont State
The Independent

40 federal judges confirmed in 2021; Biden nominates 2 more

President Joe Biden is making two final nominations to the federal bench this year as he caps his first year in office with 40 judges confirmed, the most since Ronald Reagan was president. Nancy Gbana Abudu, his nominee for the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit in the deep South, would be the first Black woman named to that court. The circuit covers Alabama, Georgia and Florida, where 8.5 million people are Black and yet there is only one Black judge on the 12-person panel, Charles Wilson, and he was nominated by former President Bill Clinton ...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Atlantic

Biden Won Big With a Bad Hand

Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia is taking heat for sinking, at least for the moment, the Biden administration’s Build Back Better Act. But before pointing fingers, Democrats should use those fingers to count votes. The past may cast some light on the politics of narrow majorities. Republicans had...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Beth Robinson
CNN

Where Biden is winning

Jeffrey Toobin is chief legal analyst for CNN and the author of "The Nine" and "The Oath." The opinions expressed in this commentary are his own. View more opinion on CNN. (CNN) — As President Biden struggles through the roughest patch of his presidency yet -- with his poll numbers in the doldrums and the cornerstone of his Build Back Better legislation in peril -- he can look back at one unalloyed success in his first year. The Senate has confirmed a record number of his nominees to the federal judiciary -- the most of any president at this stage in 40 years -- and at a time when that achievement matters more than ever.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
HuffingtonPost

One Year In, Joe Biden Has Confirmed More Lifetime Judges Than Decades Of Presidents

President Joe Biden is winding down his first year in office having already made significant headway on one of his most lasting legacies: judicial confirmations. Biden has put more people into lifetime federal judgeships than decades of past presidents by this point in their terms. His court picks are also, easily, the most diverse mix of people put onto the federal bench by any U.S. president.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Why Democrats are stuck with Joe Manchin – even as he keeps foiling Biden’s agenda

Democrats in the House of Representatives and Senate spent plenty of time cursing Sen Joe Manchin’s name after he came out against their proposed Build Back Better legislation, and with good reason. With only 50 votes in the upper chamber, Democrats need every member of their caucus to vote in line, and, as a conservative Democrat from a staunchly Republican state, Mr Manchin has become the gatekeeper for any Democratic policy. Even if he weren’t the 50th vote, as chairman of the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee, he would hold an incredible amount of power.But as the White House...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Post

President Biden, push the voting bills now

It’s time to make it all about democracy. It’s time for President Biden to embrace what he put front-and-center when announcing his candidacy in April 2019: that “the threat to this nation was unlike any I had ever seen in my lifetime.”. Opinions to start the day,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Black Enterprise

Vice President Kamala Harris Says America Won’t Be ‘Model of Democracy’ If Voting Rights Are Not Passed

Vice President Kamala Harris said Sunday that America will no longer be the “role model” of democracy for the world if Congress fails to pass an elections bill. Since West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin again ruined Democrats’ hope of passing President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better agenda, Democrats have switched their focus to voting rights legislation.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
FOXBusiness

Biden eyes Sarah Raskin as top Fed banking regulator

President Biden is considering Sarah Bloom Raskin for a top role at the Federal Reserve as part of a slate of three nominees for central bank board seats, according to people familiar with the matter. The administration is eyeing Ms. Raskin, a former Fed governor and former Treasury Department official,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
NBC News

Biden faces legacy-defining challenge in salvaging his Build Back Better bill

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden has spent nearly half a century in public office, but his legacy could turn on this moment. The Build Back Better Act, a smorgasbord of Biden's plans to rewrite the social contract and combat climate change, hangs by a thread. And his only hope is to flip recalcitrant Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of ruby-red West Virginia, who sent the White House into a tailspin over the weekend by announcing his opposition.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Aiken Standard

Biden picks nuclear security vet for NNSA top weapons job

President Joe Biden last week picked a nuclear engineering professor with a history of work at national security labs to be the next deputy administrator for defense programs at the National Nuclear Security Administration. If confirmed by the Senate, Dr. Marvin Adams would take over the agency’s top weapons job,...
U.S. POLITICS
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Atlanta, GA
4K+
Followers
19K+
Post
837K+
Views
Television | Radio | Education | Digital Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB) is a state network of PBS member television stations and NPR member radio stations serving the U.S. state of Georgia. It is operated by the Georgia Public Telecommunications Commission, which holds the licenses for most of the PBS and NPR member stations licensed in the state. The broadcast signals of the nine television stations and 19 radio stations cover almost all of the state, as well as parts of Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The network's headquarters and primary radio and television production facilities are located on 14th Street in Midtown Atlanta, just west of the Downtown Connector in the Home Park neighborhood.

 https://www.gpb.org/news

