Current Records: St. Bonaventure 8-3; George Washington 4-8 The George Washington Colonials haven’t won a matchup against the St. Bonaventure Bonnies since Feb. 11 of 2017, but they’ll be looking to end the drought on Thursday. The Colonials will play host again and welcome St. Bonaventure to Charles E. Smith Center, where tip-off is scheduled for 4 p.m. ET. George Washington will be strutting in after a victory while the Bonnies will be stumbling in from a defeat.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 21 HOURS AGO