Multifaceted artist, Ekelle adds to her collection of Hood Pop hits with new single “Ripe And Sweet”, which just debuted. This base bumping track combines pop and dancehall elements for a smooth ride through the sonic universe of Ekelle. The synth and otherworldly sounds are the perfect backdrop for sharp shooting lyrics and various catchy flows. B.Morales incorporates a twangy banjo that makes the listener dance all the way through.

THEATER & DANCE ・ 9 DAYS AGO