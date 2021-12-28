ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waddle shines, Dolphins beat Saints 20-3 to win 7th straight

By Associated Press
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW ORLEANS (AP) — Rookie sensation Jaylen Waddle returned from the COVID-19 list to catch 10 passes for 92 yards and touchdown, and the Miami...

NFL
NFL
NFL
NFL
NFL
