Christmas is just a few days away, and it is looking like we will indeed have a white Christmas. I have never been a fan of the holiday season and have found it ironic that such a large portion of my job is promoting "Montana's Christmas Village." Don't get me wrong, Christmas day itself is my absolute favorite, but I would cheerfully do without the urgency and haste leading up to it. I, instead, look forward to the week between Christmas and New Year, where everything (and everyone) magically slows down.

BIGFORK, MT ・ 8 DAYS AGO