Kentucky started last season 19-0, reaching double-digits in scoring on eleven occasions during the streak and beating one Power 5 opponent along the way. The Wildcats finished fifth in the SEC standings at the end of the year, tied for third in the league in overall wins, and reached the Super Regional round of the postseason. The ‘Cats also saw the emergence of catcher Kayla Kowalik into true stardom.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO