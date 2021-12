Nexon and Arc System Works have released a new gameplay trailer for their upcoming 2D fighter, DNF Duel. This trailer highlights Crusader, who is heavily strength-centric if his gargantuan hammer is anything to go by. As potential compensation for this power, his agility is demonstrated to be lesser than the priorly revealed characters. Additionally, he seems to instill the power of his belief into his skill set, hence the frequency of crosses.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 DAYS AGO