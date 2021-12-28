ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

EDITORIAL: Holdouts ensure virus will stick around

By Email
Derrick
 2 days ago

As of earlier this month, more than 200 million...

www.thederrick.com

Comments / 0

Related
reviewjournal.com

EDITORIAL: Vaccines remain the best weapon against virus surge

President Joe Biden told voters on the campaign trail last year that he had “a plan” to contain the coronavirus. More than a year after his 2020 election, the country learned the details. On Thursday, Mr. Biden addressed fears that the omicron variant could cause a major surge...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

German health minister expects virus surge around New Year's

Germany's health minister said Thursday that he expects a surge in coronavirus cases around New Year's snd people will likely need a fourth vaccine shot to maintain the best immune response against COVID-19.Health Minister Karl Lauterbach told public radio network WDR 2 that Germany hasn't yet seen a big, rapid wave of new infections from the omicron variant like some other European countries. “That will change around New Year and in the first week of January,” Lauterbach said.The government is urging Germans to limit their contacts over the holiday period and to get vaccinated, including with booster shots if...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fox News

Gutfeld: There’s a virus of stupidity going around

©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. All market data delayed 20 minutes. New Privacy Policy - New Terms of Use (What's New) - FAQ.
MARKETS
The Independent

Disease expert who sounded early warning about Covid predicts US already has 2,000 omicron cases

A public health expert who gave America early warnings about Covid-19 has said that there are probably around 2,000 cases of the new omicron variant already in the US.Dr Charity Dean, a former official at the California Department of Public Health, was among the first to warn in February last year that coronavirus was almost certainly circulating among Americans who had not travelled to China.Now she believes that a similar thing is happening with omicron despite the US government’s claim that no cases yet exist in the country, according to an interview with Business Insider."I have no doubt that...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Americans
The Independent

Covid contact: Double vaccinated will have to take daily lateral flow tests

People who have been double-vaccinated are to be told to take daily lateral flow tests for a week after coming into contact with a coronavirus case.The new measure comes into effect on Tuesday, and applies to all variants of Covid-19, the Department for Health and Social Care (DHSC) said, with those who test positive or develop symptoms forced to self-isolate.It replaces the requirement for all omicron contacts to self-isolate for 10 days, in what the DHSC labelled an attempt to reduce pressures on people’s everyday lives which will help to identify asymptomatic cases and monitor the virus’s spread.Government disease...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Where in the US is the Omicron variant and how quickly is it spreading?

It’s been little more than three weeks since South Africa first reported the discovery of the Omicron variant of coronavirus to the World Health Organisation, but the new strain has already had a huge impact around the world.The latest form of the disease, which is still being studied by scientists, has prompted travel bans, calls for renewed mask mandates, and efforts from public health authorities in more than 60 countries where it has been detected to try and stop the variant from spreading further. The first US case of Omicron was announced on 1 December, from an individual who...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Axios

The UK's Omicron warning for America

Coronavirus cases are surging in London as the Omicron variant has officially replaced Delta — a sign of what's likely just around the corner for parts of the U.S. The bottom line: The ratio of deaths to cases will be lower than spring 2020, simply because so many Americans are either vaccinated or have already been infected. But it's still unclear if the variant itself is less severe, and how many people are vulnerable to it.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Independent

Omicron: Half of all people experiencing cold-like symptoms likely to have Covid, say UK researchers

Half of all the people with cold-like symptoms in the UK are likely to have symptomatic Covid-19 infections and not just a “harmless cold,” suggested a new analysis. The finding comes as Covid cases in the country have continued to skyrocket, with a record daily surge of 119,789 cases reported on Thursday, fuelled by the Omicron variant.Scientists behind the ZOE symptom study app in the UK made the findings based on data from 64,119 recent swab tests done in the two weeks up to 20 December.They compared the number of new cases of a cold-like illness to the number of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
EurekAlert

Exploring genetics of SARS-CoV-2 and related viruses in animals around the world

A genetic and geographic analysis of variants of SARS-CoV-2—the virus that causes COVID-19—and related viruses in humans and animals may provide evidence of interspecies transmission worldwide. Dr. Ariful Islam, of EcoHealth Alliance and the Bangladesh Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research, and colleagues present these findings in the open-access journal PLOS ONE on December 15, 2021.
WILDLIFE
Roanoke Times

Editorial roundup: Collected thoughts from around the nation

The United States has passed a heartbreaking COVID-19 milestone. As of Tuesday, more than 800,000 American lives have been lost in the pandemic. With the delta variant still wreaking havoc here and the sobering unknowns of the highly infectious omicron variant, forward-thinking action is vital to prevent more hospitalizations and death. A logical, lifesaving step: requiring COVID-19 vaccination for domestic air travel in the U.S.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Derrick

US sets new record average of daily COVID-19 cases

The United States set a new grim pandemic record Tuesday, shattering its seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases. According to Johns Hopkins University, the U.S. averaged 265,427 new infections a day last week, flying by the country’s previous high tally of about 252,000 cases set in January 2020. As...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

‘Tsunami’ of Omicron and Delta ‘twin threats’ driving cases to record highs will pile pressure on health systems, warns WHO

The simultaneous circulation of the Delta and Omicron variants is creating a “tsunami of cases” that could put “immense pressure” on healthcare systems, warned World Health Organisation (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.“Delta and Omicron are now twin threats driving up cases to record numbers, leading to spikes in hospitalisation and deaths,” Dr Adhanom Ghebreyesus said at a press briefing on Wednesday. “I am highly concerned that Omicron, being highly transmissible and circulating at the same time as Delta, is leading to a tsunami of cases.”He warned that the “virus will continue to evolve and threaten our health system, if...
PUBLIC HEALTH
delawarebusinessnow.com

Covid test lines expected to stick around as cases spike

Governor to hold pandemic press briefing on Thursday. Demand for testing continues to lead to lines, the Delaware Division of Public Health reported on Wednesday. DPH released a photo of lines at a pop up site at Caesar Rodney High School in the Dover area and noted that queues seen in the early days of the pandemic will be the norm for a while.
DOVER, DE
uticaphoenix.net

A man who tested positive for Omicron variant says 15

Costumed attendees take a break during Anime NYC at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York City on November 20.Kena Betancur/AFP via Getty Images. A man who tested positive for the Omicron coronavirus variant says 15 of his friends are also sick. The man and a group of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
AL.com

Omicron symptoms to watch for if you are fully vaccinated

The omicron variant of COVID has overtaken delta as the most dominant variant in the United States as cases continue to spike. Due to how recent omicron is, there has not been a whole lot of firm data about the new variant of the virus. When the Centers for Disease...
SCIENCE
ohmymag.co.uk

Omicron: The tell-tale sign you've caught the Omicron variant

According to experts in South Africa who have been treating people with the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, having a scratchy throat is a tell-tale sign of infection. Coupled with other symptoms similar to what is experienced with the common cold, an irritated throat has been observed to be one of the most common symptoms of the latest mutation. Dr Maria Van Kerkhove spoke to the Reuters news agency and said:
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy