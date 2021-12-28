ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

COLUMN: An honest review of the policy blockbusters and bombs of 2021

By GENEVIEVE WOOD InsideSources.com
Derrick
 2 days ago

The pundits promised 2021 would mark “a return to normal.”...

www.thederrick.com

Comments / 0

Related
honknews.com

Honest Review of Paper Writing Services in 2022

In every academic year, a large number of students seek to get writing help from the best paper writing service. Most of them look for the best essay writing service by checking reviews from students, reviewing websites, and other platforms. You could be one of them but be certain that not every best writing services review is honest.
CUSTOMER SERVICE
HuffingtonPost

I'm Black But Look White. Here Are The Horrible Things White People Feel Safe Telling Me.

I was outside my house gardening a few weekends ago when a neighbor, whom I had known for almost 30 years, stopped by so I could pet his large, fluffy dogs. I took my gloves off, squatted down to give the dogs a really good scratching around their ears and felt the sun on my back. What could be better? And then my neighbor said: “Why do you have a ‘Black Lives Matter’ sign on your front lawn when all those people do is kill each other?”
SOCIETY
People

Dr. Oz and His Wife Allegedly Insulted a Journalist Who Inadvertently Heard Their Conversation

A political writer for New York magazine spun straw into reporter's gold after an awkward phone encounter with U.S. Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz and his wife Lisa Oz. While reporting on Dr. Oz's campaign in Pennsylvania, Olivia Nuzzi had some trouble getting a hold of her subject. "I was trying to speak to someone — anyone — from the campaign, which had so far proved elusive," she writes at the start of her story headlined "The Political Life of Dr. Oz."
ENTERTAINMENT
Nashville News Hub

Amazon employee who was denied sick leave dies at work the same day

According to reports, two workers at an US Amazon facility tragically passed away. One of them suffered a fatal stroke shortly after his request to go home was denied. Both died just hours apart on November 28 and 29. Despite the loss, other employees at the warehouse in Alabama were instructed to continue their work like any other day, revealed co-workers while speaking to workers’ rights organization More Perfect Union.
The Independent

Anti-vaxxers wearing MLK shirts and Star of David badges storm Burger King over public health measures

Around half a dozen “anti-vaxxers” were caught on video bringing a Burger King in Brooklyn, New York City, to a standstill during a demonstration.The demonstrators, who appeared to be wearing Star of David badges, were seen shouting at Burger King staff and customers before police arrived at the branch on Monday night. The New York Police Department (NYPD) toldThe Independent on Tuesday that five people were arrested, aged between 36 and 44. A demonstrator alleged in one video that “mandates are not laws”, in apparent derision of New York City’s mandates requiring vaccines for many workers and for access to...
The Independent

‘I had a Black friend’: Lawmaker’s tone deaf tweet on racism gets blasted on Twitter

Republican lawmaker Patricia Morgan is at the centre of a controversy after she tweeted that she had lost a Black friend due to critical race theory.In a tweet on Tuesday, the Rhode Island state representative said: “I had a black friend. I liked her and I think she liked me, too. But now she is hostile and unpleasant.”“I am sure I didn’t do anything to her, except be white. Is that what teachers and our political leaders really want for our society? Divide us because of our skin color? #CRT” she added.I had a black friend. I liked her...
POLITICS
Upworthy

Micromanaging boss who made employees’ life hell gets what’s coming to him

When a boss micromanages every minute detail of your work, it makes for a toxic work environment that in turn affects productivity. Trust is a key factor to enable people to manage their work responsibly. While some bosses get this, some bosses refuse to even try to understand how micromanaging may be harmful. Reddit user PugC speaks of his boss who made his life a living hell by forcing him to write daily logs to document the progress work. Despite being informed that such detailed reports would consume a majority of his time and thus hinder actual work, his boss insisted that he writes down every small detail happening in his team. The arduous task came in handy for the employee when his boss tried to pass off blame on a major issue at work on him and his team. He brought out the receipts in the form of the logbook.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
ZDNet

Book review roundup: Five titles to keep you informed and entertained this holiday period

It is safe to say that nothing like Pauline Chakmakjian's The Sphinxing Rabbit Book of Hours (Les Tres Riches Heures du Duc du Bunny) has crossed anyone's desk before. Gorgeously illustrated by Nilesh Mistry in the carefully copied style of the eponymous and famously elaborate medieval manuscript, this children's book-styled story sends a modern-day rabbit time-travelling back to the Middle Ages. There, she encounters the Duc du Bunny, whom she quickly sees is clearly in need of a detailed education about...blockchain and its transformational democratic power.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
digitalspy.com

Don't Look Up director clarifies apparent error in Netflix movie

Don't Look Up spoilers follow. Don't Look Up viewers appeared to have spotted an error in the new Netflix movie – though its director has admitted it was actually intentional. The disaster movie, which sees Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence play a pair of scientists struggling to convince the...
MOVIES
mycolumbuspower.com

White ‘Educator’ Offers ‘White Wellbeing’ Course Rejecting ‘Anti-White Propaganda’ By Teaching Pro-White Propaganda

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. One can only wonder if members of the Republican Party, which has essentially gone to war against Critical Race Theory, despite their abject inability to accurately define it, will have the same energy when it comes to a little thing I like to call “Critical White Theory.”
SOCIETY
NPR

The best movies and TV of 2021, picked by NPR critics

In 2021, movies tentatively returned to theaters. Television production stopped, and started, and sometimes stopped again. Movies and TV seasons that had been delayed were finally seen, and projects that would once have shown up only on big screens appeared on small ones. With all that in mind, NPR's critics...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Netflix's Don't Look Up Draws Comparisons to Dr. Strangelove

Adam McKay's latest film, Don't Look Up, is now streaming on Netflix with the satirical science fiction film winning over audiences. The film has also been getting a lot of attention on social media as well where audiences have been comparing the Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio starring film to another satirical black comedy film, 1964's Dr. Strangelove.
TV & VIDEOS
Mic

A YouTube film critic said Raya was Avatar “redux.” Then all hell broke loose.

Popular YouTube film critic Lindsay Ellis is saying goodbye to all that after publishing a Patreon essay — the finale to a saga that began unravelling her career this past March. What started out as a relatively innocuous, albeit lazy critique of Raya And The Last Dragon in a tweet, led to a hoard of people alleging that Ellis’s sentiment — that Raya was a “redux” of Avatar: The Last Airbender — was a dismissive, disrespectful generalization of Asian culture and cinema. But in the last nine months, the situation has evolved beyond a Twitter upset and delineated two sides of people who both have deeply felt, complex arguments on the matter. No one feels as strongly as Ellis though, who states in the opening of her essay, “my life ended nine months ago.”
MOVIES
arcamax.com

Viewpoint 1: An honest review of the policy blockbusters and bombs of 2021

The pundits promised that 2021 would mark “a return to normal.” What we got was a year filled with agonizing disappointments and stunning victories. If I were a movie critic and the year’s events were major Hollywood releases, here are the six getting the biggest thumbs-down and thumbs-up.
POLITICS
Marietta Daily Journal

Viewpoint 1: An honest review of the policy blockbusters and bombs of 2021

The pundits promised that 2021 would mark “a return to normal.” What we got was a year filled with agonizing disappointments and stunning victories. If I were a movie critic and the year’s events were major Hollywood releases, here are the six getting the biggest thumbs-down and thumbs-up.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy