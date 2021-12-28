COLUMN: An honest review of the policy blockbusters and bombs of 2021

Popular YouTube film critic Lindsay Ellis is saying goodbye to all that after publishing a Patreon essay — the finale to a saga that began unravelling her career this past March. What started out as a relatively innocuous, albeit lazy critique of Raya And The Last Dragon in a tweet, led to a hoard of people alleging that Ellis’s sentiment — that Raya was a “redux” of Avatar: The Last Airbender — was a dismissive, disrespectful generalization of Asian culture and cinema. But in the last nine months, the situation has evolved beyond a Twitter upset and delineated two sides of people who both have deeply felt, complex arguments on the matter. No one feels as strongly as Ellis though, who states in the opening of her essay, “my life ended nine months ago.”
