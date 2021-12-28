ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

CPS Asks Students, Staff To Test For COVID-19 Before Returning From Break; Test Kits Due Tuesday

By Mugo Odigwe
CHICAGO (CBS)– Chicago Public School students will return to class next week, and the district is encouraging families and staff to test for COVID-19 before going back.

Some families were given at-home test kits weeks prior.

However, the district wants those kits returned by Tuesday.

CPS gave out 150,000 test kits to staff and families at 300 schools, before winter break.

But now, with less than a week before the start of school, school officials want to make sure the tests are processed properly and in a timely manner.

Students can drop off the samples Tuesday at the nearest FedEx drop box.

If a drop box is not an option, try these city libraries between noon at 5 p.m.

  • Englewood: Kelly Branch, 6151 S. Normal Blvd.

  • South Shore : South Shore Branch, 2505 E. 73rd St.

  • Auburn Gresham: Thurgood Marshall Branch, 7506 S. Racine Ave.

  • South east Side: Vodak-East Side Branch, 3710 E. 106th St.

  • Austin: Austin Branch, 5615 W. Race Ave.

  • Altgeld Gardens: Altgeld Branch, 933 E. 131st Place

CBS Chicago

Chicago Teachers Union Accuses CPS Of Coming Up Short On COVID Testing During Winter Break

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago Public Schools officials are urging parents to get their children tested for COVID-19 before they return from winter break next week, but the Chicago Teachers Union is accusing the district of dropping the ball. Classes resume for CPS on Monday, and the district is encouraging students and staff to test for COVID-19 before going back. But the teachers’ union said the district hasn’t done enough to provide families with COVID tests, so they took matters into their own hands on Tuesday. “We need more tests to be distributed. We need it to be easy for these parents to return...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

COVID-19 Tests Pile Up At FedEx Dropboxes, Shipping Businesses Swamped, As CPS Parents Rush To Get Kids’ Samples In

CHICAGO (CBS) — COVID-19 tests have been piling up at FedEx drop-boxes. At one dropoff spot where Chicago Public Schools parents were told to take their kids’ test kits, everything was left in a mess with hundreds of kits piled high and unprotected on a snowy sidewalk. Now, as CBS 2’s Jermont Terry reported Tuesday night, parents are questioning whether their kids will be safe returning to school next Monday. CPS wanted parents to get the home test samples back to labs in enough time. Parents did their part, but FedEx boxes – and even shipping stores – were inundated with samples. It...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

COVID Closes UChicago Ingalls-Flossmoor Urgent Aid, Olympia Fields Walmart

CHICAGO (CBS) — There are two closings connected to the COVID outbreak. The Urgent Aid center at UChicago Medicine’s Ingalls-Flossmoor location is now closed. The hospital said it has to consolidate its resources because of the surge in COVID-19 cases. Staff members will be moved to other urgent care centers in Calumet City and Tinley Park. Hospital officials will re-evaluate the closure every day or two. Also, the Olympia Fields Walmart is closed for cleaning and to restock. The megaretailer said it wants to help fight the rising COVID cases, o it’s bringing in a third-party specialist to sanitize the store. The closure will also help workers restock the shelves. It should be open Thursday morning.
OLYMPIA FIELDS, IL
CBS Chicago

Citing COVID-19 Case Spikes, New Vaccine Policy, Tacotlan In Hermosa Goes Carry-Out Only

CHICAGO (CBS) — As COVID-19 cases surge and facing a city requirement to ask customers for vaccination status, the owner of Tacotlan in the Hermosa neighborhood, is now only offering carryout service. “We don’t honestly have the time or the bandwith to be asking you for these cards,” co-owner Jessica Perjes said in an Instagram post. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tacotlán (@tacotlantacos) The restaurant, 4312 W Fullerton, eliminated in-dining service at the beginning of the pandemic as well, Perjes said. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tacotlán (@tacotlantacos) “I know we will get through it,” she said. Chicago restaurants, bars, gyms, entertainment venues that serve food or drinks will have to begin checking customers’ vaccination status, starting Jan. 3.  Restaurants in Cook County will have to do the same.  Aside from the vaccination policy, some restaurants have been temporarily closing due to the spike on COVID infections. One suburb, Orland Park, is vowing to not enforce the vaccination proof policy. Other restaurants are asking for more time to enforce the requirement and there are growing questions about how the new policy will be enforced. 
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Illinois Closing Driver Services Facilities For Two Weeks In January Due To COVID Spike

CHICAGO (CBS) — Amid an ongoing surge in COVID-19 cases statewide, the Illinois Secretary of State is closing all of its Driver Services centers for two weeks after the new year. Secretary of State Jesse White’s office announced Tuesday afternoon that all of its departments, including Driver Services facilities, will close for in-person transactions from Jan. 3 through Jan. 17, reopening on Jan. 18. The announcement comes as the Illinois Department of Public Health reported 21,098 new cases of COVID-19 statewide on Wednesday, the second highest daily total of the pandemic, and the second day in a row the state has reported...
CBS Chicago

Orland Park Board Of Trustees Holding Meeting To Address New COVID Safety Requirements

CHICAGO (CBS)– The Orland Park Board of Trustees will hold a special meeting to address Cook County COVID safety requirements. Beginning January 3, Cook County will require proof of vaccination for anyone five and older, where food and drinks are served indoors. The county also will require people 16 and older to show proof of vaccination to enter entertainment venues and fitness centers.
COOK COUNTY, IL
CBS Chicago

Orland Park Trustees Pass Resolution Vowing Not To Enforce Cook County COVID-19 Vaccination Mandate For Restuarants, Gyms

ORLAND PARK, Ill. (CBS) — You can put your COVID-19 vaccine cards away if you’re dining or working out in suburban Orland Park. The village on Tuesday night passed a resolution saying they will not enforce Cook County’s new vaccine mandate. As CBS 2’s Meredith Barack reported, the Orland Park Village Board of Trustees voted 6-0 Tuesday night in favor of that resolution. Leaders in the southwest suburb said there are not data to support such a mandate, and called it a political move by Cook County. “If a mandate is going to be passed, it should be passed by law. it should...
COOK COUNTY, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Restaurateurs Say They Won’t Have Time, Staff To Implement COVID-19 Vaccination Proof Requirement

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago restaurants banded together Monday to fight Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s COVID-19 vaccination mandate for customers. As CBS 2’s Tara Molina reported, restaurateurs said they don’t have enough time, or staff, to implement the policy in a few days’ time. The fight also comes as other big cities are allowing for mid-month deadlines. The Chicago Restaurant Coalition hand-delivered a formal request to Mayor Lightfoot’s office Monday, asking for a little more time to change their operations so they can afford to check people’s COVID-19 vaccination cards. The reason, they say, is that this is all going to make a real impact...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

With COVID-19 Cases At Worst Levels Yet, Some Hospitals Ban Visitors Altogether

CHICAGO (CBS) — We’re in the middle of the worst COVID-19 surge of the entire pandemic, and it comes as hospitals across the area are seeing staffing shortages and clamping down on visitors. As CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey reported Monday, some hospitals have stopped allowing any visitors at all. NorthShore University Health System announced Monday that there will eb no visitors at its hospitals, with exceptions being considered on a case-by-case basis. We are also hearing from several hospitals across our area about the massive surge in cases and demand on resources. “More than 70 percent of our critical care patients...
CHICAGO, IL
