Chicago Weather: Winter Weather Advisory In Effect

CHICAGO (CBS)– The first measurable snow of the season is here

A Winter Weather Advisory went into effect Tuesday morning at 9 a.m. and continues through 6 p.m. That advisory could elapse sooner as the snow begins to dwindle.

Snow is expected to arrive around noon. Areas north of I-80 are likely to pick up 1 to 3″ of snow. By the evening, mostly lighter rain showers or sprinkles will remain, which may hold through the night.

Temperatures will be in the upper 30s throughout the week.

The next chance for snow is on Saturday.