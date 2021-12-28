ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago Weather: Winter Weather Advisory In Effect

By Laura Bannon
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3n4tTQ_0dXLr3R700

CHICAGO (CBS)– The first measurable snow of the season is here

A Winter Weather Advisory went into effect Tuesday morning at 9 a.m. and continues through 6 p.m. That advisory could elapse sooner as the snow begins to dwindle.

Snow is expected to arrive around noon. Areas north of I-80 are likely to pick up 1 to 3″ of snow. By the evening, mostly lighter rain showers or sprinkles will remain, which may hold through the night.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DP3lL_0dXLr3R700

Temperatures will be in the upper 30s throughout the week.

The next chance for snow is on Saturday.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Minnesota

MN WEATHER: Out With The Snow, In With The Bitter Cold

Weather Headlines – Light snow to the north Thursday – Another artic blast for the weekend – Cold New Year’s Day WCCO Weather App | Live Radars | Weather Page | Snow Emergencies MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Call it a tradeoff. The snow has moved out, and now the cold air is moving in. MSP Airport reported 2.2 inches of snow after Tuesday’s storm, which brings this month’s snow total to 21 inches. That’s the most snow we’ve had in December since 2010, when we topped out at 33.6 inches. That was also the month when snow collapsed the roof of the Metrodome. According to the National Weather Service, this is...
MINNESOTA STATE
KCCI.com

Colder temps and a chance of snow

DES MOINES, Iowa — Interactive Radar | Weather Alerts | Road conditions. Tonight: Partly cloudy skies. Low 14F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow: Cloudy. Snow showers developing in the afternoon. High 23F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
DES MOINES, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
FOX 17 News West Michigan

Winter storm possible this weekend

WEST MICHIGAN - January 2022 may enter in southern lower Michigan as a lion. A strong system lifting out of the southwestern United States is expected to track into the Ohio valley this weekend with wind, moisture, and a mixed bag of precipitation. While the track of this system may change, it appears as if precipitation will start Friday night as rain or a wintry mix and carry into Saturday morning. As colder air filters in behind this system, all precipitation will change over to steady to moderate snow through the day on Saturday and Saturday night.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
kshb.com

New Year's Day winter storm

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES. A period of light snow is looking likely now-4 PM across far northeast Kansas and northern Missouri, 1" or less. A winter storm is looking more likely New Year's day, our first accumulating snow of the season. KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST. Wednesday: Mostly cloudy...
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicago Weather#Winter Weather Advisory
abc57.com

Tuesday's snow ending, next focus is on Saturday

The snow gradually melts through Wednesday with temperatures above freezing, nearing 40 by the afternoon. The end of 2021 is fairly quiet, the start of 2022 will be messy again. Saturday's storm is looking fairly similar to the rain/snow that fell Tuesday afternoon. Temperatures will fall from the low-40s Saturday morning into the lower 30s, as rain changes to snow. There could be some additional lake effect snow Saturday night, and it will be much colder Sunday, as temperatures stay below freezing. The biggest impact could be slick travel Sunday as anything wet/slushy freezes.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Another Heavy Mountain Snow And Possibly Some For Denver

DENVER (CBS4)- As we get closer to the end of the year, we are watching a quick series of storms that is going to keep heavy snow coming into the mountains and maybe a good dose of snow for Denver. (credit: CBS) The first system will keep snow going Tuesday night into Wednesday with more accumulating snow in the 3 to 6 inch range for most mountain locations. (credit: CBS) That’s on top of the one to five feet that many have received since Christmas Eve. The other two systems will quickly shoot through the Rockies on Thursday, Friday and Saturday morning. This will bring...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Snow Tops Out At 4.2 Inches For Some

CHICAGO (CBS) — Rain fell on the Chicago area late Tuesday afternoon, and then moved on, after a very late first measurable snowfall. And measurable it was. The snow topped out at 4.2 inches in Greenwood, McHenry County; 3.2 inches in DeKalb, 3 inches in Lakewood and Mendota, 2.8 inches in North Aurora, 2.5 inches in Roselle, and 2 inches in Bolingbrook. 2-4" for our first snow of the season. Much of it changing over to a cold rain. @cbschicago #RealTimeWeather pic.twitter.com/Fb06aECJMD — Mary Kay Kleist (@MaryKayKleist) December 28, 2021 Milder air to the south cut into the system. Areas well south of I-80 were...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Snow Chances Return Wednesday Evening

CHICAGO (CBS) — Snow left the Chicago area Tuesday evening, with temperatures in the mid-30s. Cloudy skies with areas of patchy fog are on tap for Tuesday night, with lows in the low to mid 30s. Look for mostly cloudy skies for Wednesday with highs in the mid-30s. A quick shot for snow is in the forecast for Wednesday evening, and night, with an additional accumulation of half inch to an inch possible. (Credit: CBS 2) (Credit: CBS 2) It’s mostly cloudy with highs in the mid-30s for Thursday. It will be partly cloudy and a little warmer for Friday with highs in...
CHICAGO, IL
KTVU FOX 2

Winter weather advisory

There's a winter weather advisory today until 10 p.m. in the Sierra. There will be a break in the weather on Thursday.
ENVIRONMENT
YubaNet

Snow continues into Wednesday, significant winter storm possible early next week

Light rain and snow showers continue through the afternoon. Moderate to heavy snow is forecast over the mountains tonight and Wednesday with a second weather system. A dusting of snow is possible in the northern Sacramento Valley overnight. Snowfall accumulations are also expected in the foothills. Cold but drier weather is expected later in the week.
ENVIRONMENT
WETM

Winter Weather Advisory in effect until Tuesday night/early Wednesday morning

*Winter Weather Advisory in effect through late Tuesday night/early Wednesday morning*. A rain and snow mix moves over the Twin Tiers shortly after sunset Tuesday, then quickly turning to snow as temperatures drop. Heaviest precipitation will occur through the evening with snowfall rates of 1″ per hour possible, then lightening up between 9 and 10 pm. Upper-level temperatures warm between 10 pm and midnight while surface temperatures stay near freezing, which allows for light snow to mix with and turn to patchy freezing drizzle through the late overnight. Lows in the low to mid 30s.
ENVIRONMENT
News-Democrat

Cold weather is expected for this weekend in southwest Illinois. Will snow come with it?

If the unseasonably warm temperatures have kept your winter coat in storage, this weekend will be the time to bust it out. According to the National Weather Service in St. Louis, a strong cold front will drive across the area late Saturday and Saturday night. This front will bring the coldest air the region have seen so far this winter with temperatures as much as 15 degrees below normal.
ILLINOIS STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Metro Detroit weather: Thawing this afternoon, more snow tonight

DETROIT – Happy Wednesday and Ujamaa, Kwanzaa’s fourth day. Wednesday afternoon will be mostly cloudy and not as chilly. Highs will be near 40 degrees. With more thawing, some streets will be a bit wet. Today’s sunset is at 5:09 p.m. Wednesday evening will be cloudy and...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
54K+
Followers
21K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy