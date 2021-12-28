Top 10 Series: Japan, Still 4th-Ranked Trade Partner, Sees Car-Import Dominance Slip

China's foreign minister said Thursday the United States will "face an unbearable price" over its actions towards the self-ruled island of Taiwan, in Beijing's latest threat over the flashpoint island. Tensions between China and the US have soared in recent years over issues including human rights, trade and technological competition, with Taiwan emerging as a major flashpoint. China claims the democratic island of Taiwan as its own territory, and has vowed to seize it one day by force if necessary. Although most countries have chosen to formally recognise Beijing over Taipei, many have retained strong unofficial links with the latter, which China bristles at.

