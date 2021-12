Gold markets have initially fallen during the trading session on Thursday but found enough support near the 200 day EMA to turn around and go positive for the session. It looks as if we are trying to threaten significant resistance, and the form of the $1820 level. If we can break above that level, that would be very good for gold, almost undoubtedly send in an up another $50 rather quickly. That being said, the lack of liquidity is something that you are going to have to pay close attention to, but that might be the very thing that makes that happen. All it would take is a headline or a big order to come through to send the market straight up in the air.

MARKETS ・ 6 DAYS AGO