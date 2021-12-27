ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Tucker breaks down what he sees in Pittsburgh

 5 days ago

Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker...

247Sports

Sources: LSU hiring Cincinnati OC Mike Denbrock

Cincinnati offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock is reuniting with head coach Brian Kelly as the next offensive coordinator at LSU, sources told Geaux247. Denbrock wrapped up his fifth season working for Luke Fickell's Bearcats, who made it to the College Football Playoff, but fell to Alabama on Friday night. The news was first reported by Yahoo’s Pete Thamel.
CINCINNATI, OH
247Sports

College Football Playoff: Cincinnati's Luke Fickell disappointed by 'gut-wrenching' loss to Alabama

Cincinnati's previously undefeated season came to an end on Friday evening in Arlington, Texas, as the No. 4 Bearcats fell to No. 1 Alabama 27-6 in the College Football Playoff semifinals at the Cotton Bowl. The Bearcats could not stop Alabama's physical run game, and to make matters worse they barely moved the ball after their first drive of the game. All they could come up with were two field goals.
ALABAMA STATE
247Sports

College Football Playoff: Alabama CB Jalyn Armour-Davis battling hip injury against Cincinnati

Alabama starting cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis exited Friday's College Football Playoff at the Cotton Bowl against Cincinnati with a hip injury late in the first quarter and did not return until the Bearcats' second-to-last drive of the half. He then sat out Cincinnati's 2-minute drive at the end of the first half. ESPN's broadcast showed Armour-Davis riding a stationary bike on the sideline with a pad around his waist and a trainer nearby. Armour-Davis missed Alabama's last two games with the hip injury.
ALABAMA STATE
247Sports

College Football Playoff: Nick Saban proud of Alabama after Cotton Bowl win over Cincinnati

Alabama rolled its way to a 27-6 victory over Cincinnati in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Cotton Bowl on Friday and now will face the winner of Michigan and Georgia in Indianapolis for the national championship. The Crimson Tide dominated in the run game and shut down the Bearcats' offense, taking an early lead and never fully getting pushed by Cincinnati. Directly after the game, coach Nick Saban gave his thoughts on the Tide's performance in an interview with sideline reporter Laura Rutledge.
ALABAMA STATE
247Sports

Michigan, Jim Harbaugh blasted by media after blowout loss to Georgia in College Football Playoff

Third-ranked Georgia dominated Friday night's College Football Playoff semifinal from start to finish against Jim Harbaugh and Michigan, humiliating the Wolverines, 34-11, in the Orange Bowl to advance to next month's national championship game. For Harbaugh, it was a brutal end to a stellar season and brought out some of the same jeers that followed him throughout his tenure with the Wolverines prior to a campaign that featured wins over Ohio State and Iowa for a Big Ten title.
GEORGIA STATE
247Sports

LSU football hiring USC assistant Jamar Cain as defensive line coach

First-year coach Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers will hire USC assistant Jamar Cain as their new defensive line coach and run-game coordinator, 247Sports can confirm. Earlier this month, the Trojans lost running backs coach Tashard Choice to the Texas Longhorns. Cain served on Lincoln Riley's Oklahoma staff the past...
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

College Football Playoff: Alabama RB Brian Robinson seizes the moment in win against Cincinnati

ARLINGTON, Texas — When top-ranked Alabama completed its 27-6 win over No. 4 Cincinnati Saturday in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic, Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban only needed one sentence to describe Brian Robinson Jr. Robinson Jr. ran wild against a Bearcats roster that ranked eighth nationally in total defense.
ALABAMA STATE
247Sports

Georgia running back James Cook improved NFL Draft stock with Orange Bowl performance

Versatility is a buzzword when it comes to what NFL teams are looking for in potential running backs. Georgia’s James Cook has that in droves. He flashed it in Friday night’s Orange Bowl matchup against Michigan, splitting out wide to haul in a 53-yard catch in the second quarter to set up an eventual field goal that gave the Bulldogs a 20-3 advantage in the College Football Playoff semifinal showdown.
NFL
247Sports

College Football Playoff: Cincinnati's run ends at Alabama's hands, but not Bearcats' sense of belonging

ARLINGTON, Texas — As Alabama and Cincinnati took the field at AT&T Stadium Friday in the College Football Playoff semifinal in the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic, the atmosphere made for a blend of familiarity mixed with new beginnings. On one side of the field sat the bluest of blue-bloods in Alabama, a program no stranger to such scenes. And across the way, a Cincinnati program all but carrying the flag for the programs that never had their chance at a taste of ultimate glory.
ALABAMA STATE
247Sports

Ohio State's Ryan Day, Utah's Kyle Whittingham reflect on Urban Meyer at Rose Bowl

The Jacksonville Jaguars fired Urban Meyer for cause earlier this month amid a disastrous start to his first season in the NFL. Utah coach Kyle Whittingham and Ohio State's Ryan Day, who worked under Meyer for several seasons, were asked to comment on Meyer's impact on their respective careers Friday ahead of this weekend's Rose Bowl.
OHIO STATE
247Sports

Stetson Bennett has big-game moment but not fueled by doubters

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- Stetson Bennett IV completed a few more passes after going 68 percent inside Hard Rock Stadium. Less than an hour before the year turned from 2021 to 2022, the fifth-year senior quarterback tossed oranges into the waiting hands of his UGA teammates in the post-Capital Orange Bowl celebration after a 34-11 defeat of Michigan.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Georgia dominating Michigan early in College Football Playoff at Orange Bowl

Behind a furious effort up front at the line of scrimmage and precision in the passing game, third-ranked Georgia leads No. 2 Michigan, 27-3, at halftime of the College Football Playoff semifinals in the Orange Bowl. The Bulldogs scored touchdowns on their first two offensive possessions and kept one of the nation's top defensive units, led by Heisman finalist Aidan Hutchinson, on its heels throughout the first two quarters.
GEORGIA STATE
247Sports

Now Georgia has the quarterback to beat Alabama, too

Stetson Bennett IV started the Orange Bowl much like he did the SEC Championship. The Georgia quarterback settled in the pocket, fired a few quick passes, leaned on his running backs between the tackles and quickly grew more and more comfortable as he clicked into a quick-fire rhythm, attacking the outside to negate Michigan’s future NFL stars at defensive end without dancing in the pocket. It was clinical but not flashy. In other words, it was a typical start for Bennett, who connected on his first nine passes for the second straight game and hit tight end Brock Bowers twice, including a 9-yard touchdown to end the first possession, just as he did earlier in the month in a surprising loss to Alabama.
ALABAMA STATE
247Sports

OU's Cain won't head to USC, set to join LSU staff as DL coach

LSU head coach Brian Kelly is quickly filling out his defensive staff. Earlier this week, Kelly named Matt House the team's new defensive coordinator while also adding Robert Steeples to the on-field staff on that side of the ball. Now, another hire is set to be done. LSU has reached...
NFL

