Tucker breaks down what he sees in Pittsburgh

Stetson Bennett IV started the Orange Bowl much like he did the SEC Championship. The Georgia quarterback settled in the pocket, fired a few quick passes, leaned on his running backs between the tackles and quickly grew more and more comfortable as he clicked into a quick-fire rhythm, attacking the outside to negate Michigan’s future NFL stars at defensive end without dancing in the pocket. It was clinical but not flashy. In other words, it was a typical start for Bennett, who connected on his first nine passes for the second straight game and hit tight end Brock Bowers twice, including a 9-yard touchdown to end the first possession, just as he did earlier in the month in a surprising loss to Alabama.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 3 HOURS AGO