Get ready New Jersey, Jurassic Quest is invading the tri-state.

Today, more than 100 life-size dinosaurs are coming to Edison at the New Jersey Convention and Expo Center.

Jurassic Quest features dinosaur themed rides, live dinosaur shows and interactive science and art activities.

Tickets are on sale now. For more information and tickets visit www.jurassicquest.com .

Jurassic Quest runs from Wednesday through Jan. 2.