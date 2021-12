December 29, 2021 - Millions of Americans across the board are quitting their jobs. The highest increase in resignations has come for people between 30 and 45 years old, and in the tech and health care sectors. There are many theories on why people are leaving their jobs, but primarily, the rationale seems to be that people don't want to keep doing more work for less money, and that they are seeking meaning in their lives and in their work. Also, for many, the pandemic made going to work literally a life-or-death issue. COVID-19 taught us, sadly, that life is short.

ADVOCACY ・ 1 DAY AGO