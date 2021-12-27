ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Kodak Black “Nightmare Before Christmas,” Moneybagg Yo & Big Homiie G “Gave It” & More | Daily Visuals

Black America Web
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKodak Black just loves dropping some seasonally-themed visuals, doesn’t he? He must just appreciate being with his family for the holidays instead of being behind bars. This time around, the Miami representative celebrates the holidays for his visuals to “Nightmare Before Christmas,” where he spends time with his family, gives out...

blackamericaweb.com

Comments / 0

Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Kodak Black & Girlfriend Host Baby Shower, He Puts A Ring On It

Baby fever has taken over for Kodak and his girlfriend, Maranda Johnson. Months ago, it was officially announced that Kodak was expecting his second child with the real estate agent, and it all came as a shock considering he was recently cuddled up with rapper Mellow Rackz on Instagram. The two seemingly suggested that they were engaged, but that soon quickly fizzled and there were reports that the couple was no more.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Gunna Gifts Lil Baby Chain With His Kids' Names On It

Atlanta trap music icon Lil Baby turned 27 on Dec. 3. While he threw a small party with some of his closest friends on the day of, he took it to the next level this past weekend to keep the party going. On Dec. 12, Baby hosted a concert at...
KIDS
365thingsaustin.com

Movie Night Double Feature: Die Hard And The Nightmare Before Christmas

If you need a break from a crowded house full of in-laws, cousins, and sugar-crazed kids—we feel you! Head to Central Machine Works for a movie night double feature of Die Hard and The Nightmare Before Christmas (aka the undisputed greatest Christmas movies of all time). Order some really good beer, relax in the beautiful atmosphere, and enjoy free popcorn as well!
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Gates
Person
Kodak Black
Person
Moneybagg Yo
thebrag.com

Trivium’s Matt Heafy has dropped a ‘Nightmare Before Christmas’ cover

“I have always wanted a Christmas release AND a nightmare release. So now you can have both in one song.”. Trivium guitarist and vocalist Matt Heafy has proven that he is no Grinch, getting in on the holiday cheer with a cover of ‘Jack’s Lament’ from popular Tim Burton 1993 stop-motion Christmas classic, The Nightmare Before Christmas.
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Kodak Black Takes Zendaya & Hennessy Carolina Obsession To A New Level

Florida rapper Kodak Black is obsessed with actress Zendaya and Hennessy Carolina, rapper Cardi B's sister. Over the years, we've seen him shoot his virtual shot with the two beautiful women -- despite being engaged to the mother of his unborn daughter, real estate agent Maranda Johnson -- by sending them raunchy messages on social media. Kodak has previously written lovey-dovey poems for Zendaya, also telling Hennessy Carolina that he wants to end up with her and trying to get her famous sister to hook them up. So far, he's had limited luck.
CELEBRITIES
rapradar.com

Video: Beatking Ft. 2 Chainz, Juicy J “SDAB”

Five months after dropping the single, Houston DJ and producer Beatking releases the accompanying video to “SDAB” featuring 2 Chainz and Juicy J. In the whimsical clip, Beatking’s depicted as a roach, while his collaborators commandeer a plethora of ladies drop it low and twerk. hilot. Making money online more...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas#Moneybagg Yo Big#Mooski
hypebeast.com

Snoop Dogg Reveals He Was "Hurt" After Not Being Able to Purchase Death Row Records

Snoop Dogg revealed in an extensive new interview that “the man in me was hurt” when he was not given the chance to purchase Death Row Records. Speaking to TIDAL‘s Elliot Wilson via GQ, the hip-hop veteran explained that he was led to his current executive position at Def Jam Recordings after failing to acquire Suge Knight’s Death Row. “I went looking for this job because I wanted to be the CEO of Death Row Records and basically take over the merchandise and rerelease their music, do documentaries, and possibly do my life story,” Snoop shared. “But then eOne Music [which owned Death Row Music until April 2021] didn’t want to give me action at it. So then I asked could I buy it? And they acted like they didn’t want to sell it. Then they sold it [to the Blackstone Group], and the man in me was hurt, but the businessman in me said, Okay, I got to find something else to do to take this energy of mine that I’m holding on to.”
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HipHopDX.com

G Herbo Reveals Jadakiss Called Him After Dipset Verzuz: '[He] Gave Me A Lot Of Motivation'

Jadakiss made his presence felt in Hip Hop during 2021 thanks to his dominating performance on the Verzuz stage during The LOX’s battle against fellow New York crew Dipset. One rhymer inspired by Kiss’ longevity is G Herbo, who revealed in a recent interview with HotNewHipHop that the Yonkers legend called him after the epic Verzuz matchup in August and blessed him with a pep talk.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Boosie Badazz Reacts To Fat Joe Comparing DaBaby To 2Pac

The impact that 2Pac left on the rap game continues to be left 25 years after his death. And while his influence is unmatched, there are plenty of artists who've claimed to be the modern-day embodiment of the late rap star, including Boosie Badazz. The rapper recently sat down with...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Basketball Wives' Star 'Offered' to Allow Husband to Have Baby With Another Woman

Tami Roman has a lot of women scratching their heads at her latest revelation. The former Basketball Wives star is happily married to Reggie Youngblood. Roman has two adult daughters by her ex-husband Kenny Anderson. Youngblood, who is nearly 20 years younger than Roman, does not have any children of his own, but desires his own family. Due to Roman's age and health issues, as well as her burgeoning career, she is unable to give Youngblood any kids. But Roman says she has a solution: allow Youngblood to have a baby by another woman.
RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy