These days malwares are everywhere and they are exist in many forms, from phising to zero-day exploit. Hence it’s good to always keep your iPhone updated to the latest iOS. While latest iOS may have its own issues (such as performance issue), but at least, latest iOS contains the latest patches and bug fixes for the known malwares and exploits. This time in this article, I would like to share the very simple steps you can do to ensure your iPhone is running the latest iOS and how to update to the latest iOS in case your iPhone is not on the latest version of iOS.

CELL PHONES ・ 13 DAYS AGO