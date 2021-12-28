ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

COVID-19 Omicron cluster detected in nursing home in Osaka – Kyodo

By Syndicated Content
whbl.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOKYO (Reuters) – Japanese officials in the western city of Osaka have confirmed a cluster of people...

whbl.com

Comments / 0

Related
whbl.com

Thailand reports first Omicron cluster, cancels some New Year events

BANGKOK (Reuters) – Thailand reported on Friday its first domestic cluster of coronavirus infections from the Omicron variant in Kalasin province in northeastern Thailand, officials said. “From the Kalasin cluster, there are 21 new infections,” said country’s COVID-19 taskforce spokeswoman Apisamai Srirangsan. The infections stem from a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
whbl.com

Support for Japan PM up as voters welcome his COVID measures

TOKYO (Reuters) – Nearly two-thirds of Japanese voters support Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s government, with the public welcoming his anti-coronavirus measures, including temporary border closure to new foreign entrants, the Nikkei business daily said on Monday. Support for Kishida’s cabinet rose to 65%, up by 4 percentage points...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Osaka#Covid#Kyodo#Reuters#Japanese
whbl.com

Japan plans record defence spending in 2022 with 10th straight annual increase

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s government on Friday approved record defence spending, with a 10th straight annual increase in 2022, against a backdrop of China’s rapid military expansion and North Korea’s nuclear and missile programmes. The budget for the fiscal year starting April...
POLITICS
whbl.com

Italy reports 202 coronavirus deaths on Tuesday, 78,313 new cases

MILAN (Reuters) – Italy reported 202 coronavirus-related deaths on Tuesday against 142 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 78,313 from 30,810, hitting a fresh record in terms of new cases since the start of the pandemic. Italy has registered...
WORLD
whbl.com

Hong Kong to tighten air crew quarantine rules amid Omicron threat

HONG KONG (Reuters) – Hong Kong health authorities said on Tuesday the city would tighten quarantine rules for air cargo crew to tackle the growing threat of the Omicron coronavirus variant. The global financial hub has identified several dozen Omicron infections via regular testing during quarantine but neither Omicron,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
NewsBreak
Public Health
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
whbl.com

Thailand warns of spike in COVID-19 cases after “super-spreader” event

BANGKOK (Reuters) – Thai health authorities warned on Wednesday that residents should brace themselves for a potential jump in coronavirus cases after classifying the country’s first cluster of the Omicron variant as a super-spreader incident. The Omicron cluster identified in the northeastern province of Kalasin on Christmas eve...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Insurance Journal

Global COVID-19 Cases at Record High, as Omicron Variant Races Out of Control

SYDNEY/ROME – Global COVID-19 infections hit a record high over the past seven-day period, Reuters data showed on Wednesday, as the new Omicron variant raced out of control, keeping workers at home and overwhelming testing centers. Almost 900,000 cases were detected on average each day around the world between...
WORLD
AFP

Japan faces royal dilemma as ancient monarchy shrinks

Japan's imperial family is facing extinction due to a shortage of eligible emperors, but some experts say the ideas floated in a government inquiry for boosting the dwindling number of royals are out of touch. The divine status of the imperial family was renounced after World War II following Japan's militaristic sweep across Asia in the name of Emperor Hirohito.
ASIA
Reuters

Japan agrees to launch military hotline with China next year

TOKYO, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Japan's defence minister Nobuo Kishi agreed to launch a military hotline with China next year, Japan's government spokesperson said on Tuesday, citing recent talks between Kishi and his Chinese counterpart. Kishi held a video call with Wei Fenghe on Monday where the Japanese defence chief...
POLITICS
whbl.com

Mexico reports 42 new COVID-19 deaths, bringing toll to 298,819

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexico’s health ministry on Monday reported 42 more confirmed fatalities from COVID-19, bringing the official death toll in the country since the pandemic began to 298,819. There were also 943 new confirmed cases, bringing total cases to 3,951,946. The ministry has previously said the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Despite defense buildup, Japan's arms industry struggles

The dozens of Type 90, or “Kyumaru,” tanks rumbling through recent shooting drills on Japan's northern island of Hokkaido exemplify the challenge its arms makers face both at home and overseas as the country fortifies its defenses against strategic threats. The Self Defense Force needs the more advanced aircraft and weaponry sold by U.S. arms manufacturers as Japan’s strategic focus shifts from Russia in the north to the south, where it faces incursions by Chinese fighter jets and naval vessels and North Korean missile launches. Big Japanese defense manufacturers like Mitsubishi IHI Corp. and Kawasaki Heavy Industries are...
MILITARY
outbreaknewstoday.com

Delhi reports 6 additional dengue deaths

Officials with the Delhi municipality reported an additional six dengue fever deaths, bringing the total this year to 23. 15, or two-thirds of the deaths were reported in children. This is the highest number of dengue fatalities reported in a year in Delhi since 2015 when 60 deaths were reported.
PUBLIC HEALTH
whbl.com

New Turkish COVID-19 cases surge 30% – health ministry data

ISTANBUL (Reuters) – Daily new coronavirus cases in Turkey surged 30% on Monday to 26,099, health ministry data showed, the highest percentage rise this year, as the health minister warned about the rapid spread of the Omicron variant. Turkey’s daily case levels have been below or about 20,000 in...
WORLD
whbl.com

Turkey registers +36,000 new COVID-19 cases, highest since April 29

ISTANBUL (Reuters) – Turkey logged 36,684 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, the highest number of daily infections since April 29, health ministry data showed, as Health Minister Fahrettin Koca urged citizens to get booster vaccinations. Turkey also recorded 142 deaths from the virus, according to the data. Daily deaths...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy