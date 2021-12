NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - A big Christmas wish is being fulfilled for a Neenah family who’s been hoping for a home since coming to Wisconsin. Juan Ornela and Joanna Ayala moved from Texas to Wisconsin in 2018 with their three kids. Before Wednesday they were living in an apartment, but Ornela said it was crowded, so they decided to reach out for help.

NEENAH, WI ・ 7 DAYS AGO