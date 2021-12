Ever since Cobra Kai premiered on YouTube Red in 2018, it has gained a big following as it pays homage to The Karate Kid franchise. And now that the show has moved to Netflix, the fanbase has only gotten stronger. But moving to a bigger platform is not the only reason the show is popular. Co-creators Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg are telling a story that is original but also has the elements that made The Karate Kid one of the top films in the 1980s. Season 4, which begins streaming on Netflix New Year's Eve, proves that the series is not going anywhere anytime soon.

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO