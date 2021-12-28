ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Analysis-South America, battered by COVID-19, now winning global vaccination race

By Syndicated Content
froggyweb.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRIO DE JANEIRO/BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) – Throughout much of 2020 and early 2021, South America was ground zero in the global fight against COVID-19. Oxygen ran low in Peru. Gravediggers worked through the night in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Bodies were stuffed into shipping containers in Guayaquil, Ecuador. Brazil,...

froggyweb.com

Comments / 0

Related
US News and World Report

Cast Out of U.S., Haiti Migrant Drops American Dream for Second Go in Chile

PORT-AU-PRINCE/PEUMO, Chile (Reuters) - Like thousands of other Haitian migrants, Eric Jean Louis gave up his house and job in Chile earlier this year to trek thousands of miles to the United States after hearing he could receive asylum under President Joe Biden's new administration. His hopes were dashed when...
IMMIGRATION
NBC News

Covid omicron spread hasn't stopped domestic travel. Yet some foreigners are banned.

The raging Covid storm, whose toll may exponentially worsen as the ultracontagious omicron variant fully takes hold in the coming weeks, has seemed to do little to scuttle holiday travel plans. As of last week, AAA still expected 109 million Americans to travel between Thursday and the Sunday after New Year’s, a figure that is more than 90 percent of the prepandemic levels recorded in 2019.
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Analysis South America#Reuters#Omicron
Washington Post

Israel bans travel to the United States and Canada amid omicron fears

TEL AVIV — Israel on Monday barred travel to 10 new countries, including the United States, Canada and Germany, as its total number of omicron cases reached 175 and the prime minister warned that the fifth wave of the coronavirus had already arrived. Israel’s updated “red list” now also...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Chile
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Country
China
Country
Argentina
Reuters

Argentina hits daily record of 42,032 new coronavirus cases

BUENOS AIRES, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Argentina reached a daily record of new coronavirus on Wednesday with 42,032 people testing positive, according to the government, surpassing the previous all-time high of 41,080 cases registered in May. The Health Ministry also said on Wednesday that 26 deaths occurred from the virus...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Mexicans join bid for Covid compensation from China, WHO

Devastated by the loss of his daughter to Covid-19, Jaime Michaus joined hundreds of Mexicans seeking compensation from China and the World Health Organization, despite reservations and uncertain prospects of success. They seek financial compensation ranging from $200,000 for falling ill with Covid-19 to $800,000 in the case of death, Gonzalez said.
PUBLIC HEALTH
froggyweb.com

FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 280.12 million, death toll at 5,701,788

(Reuters) – More than 280.12 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 5,701,788​ have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
WORLD
Reuters

Mexico to promote job creation schemes in Caribbean, official says

MEXICO CITY, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Mexico plans to promote job creation programs in the Caribbean that President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has rolled out in southern Mexico and parts of Central America to stem migration, a senior government official was quoted as saying on Monday. The programs, "Sembrando Vida,"...
AMERICAS
froggyweb.com

Israel to offer 3rd COVID-19 vaccine after 3 months

JERUSALEM (Reuters) – Israel’s Health Ministry said on Monday it was shortening the time between offering the second and third doses of COVID-19 vaccine to three months from five months. The new timeframe would be applied to vaccines made by Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca. (Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch;...
WORLD
theedgemarkets.com

Vietnam outperforms regional countries in Covid-19 vaccination race

HANOI (Dec 29): Vietnam became the 53rd country in the world to achieve the goal of covering basic doses of Covid-19 vaccine for 70% of its population, according to covidvax.live, a website that updates the vaccination speed worldwide every day. The website reported that only 63 out of more than...
WORLD
froggyweb.com

Lower risk of hospital admission from Omicron, UK says

LONDON (Reuters) -There is a lower risk of hospitalisation for people with the Omicron coronavirus variant compared to Delta, but the higher transmissibility of Omicron could still lead to significant numbers needing hospital treatment, the UK government said. Analysis of preliminary data by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) showed...
PUBLIC HEALTH
froggyweb.com

Brazil’s Positivo wins $207 million voting machines tender

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Brazil’s Positivo Tecnologia SA announced on Monday it had been awarded a 1.17 billion reais ($206.85 million) contract to supply electronic voting machines for the country’s 2022 elections. Shares in Positivo were up 4.6% at 10.13 reais in late morning trading, outperforming the...
ECONOMY
froggyweb.com

Factbox: Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

(Reuters) – Oil fell on Monday after U.S. airlines called off thousands of flights over the Christmas holidays amid surging COVID-19 infections, and China’s cases edged higher as Xian tightened curbs on travel within the city on the fifth day of a lockdown of its 13 million people.
TRAVEL
rand.org

America Can Still Deliver on Global Vaccine Diplomacy

It is now well understood that many of the worst famines in the world have been due to poor distribution of existing food supplies. The world faces a similar challenge today with vaccines—a challenge the United States is well-suited to meet, though it has not—not yet. Once COVID-19 vaccines were developed, not enough was done to ensure that much of the global population got vaccinated. Rich countries continue amassing more vaccines than they need, even after accounting for the recent Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendation that all eligible adults get a booster shot. As a result, large swaths of the global population have become a human petri dish in which the virus multiplies and mutates, giving rise, most notably, to the Delta variant, and possibly Omicron as well. While rich countries have taken steps to address vaccine inequity, and the United States, though late to start, has led the way in pledging over a billion doses to less-vaccinated low-income countries, the delivery of these vaccines has been slow. For instance, U.S. deliveries have amounted to around 275 million doses—one-quarter of what has been pledged.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Columbia Missourian

First COVID-19 shot recipient in U.S. now a vaccine activist

She became a vaccine celebrity by accident. Since being hailed as the first person in the United States to get a COVID-19 vaccine, New York nurse Sandra Lindsay has become a prominent face in the country’s biggest-ever vaccination campaign. She has been promoting the shots on panels, in Zoom...
ACCIDENTS
WHIO Dayton

Low-vaccinated Eastern Europe braces for omicron surge

SIBIU, Romania — (AP) — As the fast-spreading coronavirus variant omicron rages through Western Europe, officials and experts in low-vaccinated Eastern Europe anticipate a post-holiday explosion of COVID-19 cases in much of the region. Many countries in Eastern Europe only recently emerged from infection waves that put a...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy