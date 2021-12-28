ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Macedonia confirms new Socialists leader as PM designate

Cover picture for the articleSARAJEVO (Reuters) – Dimitar Kovacevski, who was elected as the new leader of North Macedonia’s ruling Socialists, was confirmed as the country’s prime minister-designate on Tuesday after Zoran Zaev formally resigned from the job, local media reported. President Stevo Pendarovski gave Kovacevski a...

