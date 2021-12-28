ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russia orders closure of top rights group

Cover picture for the articleMOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia’s Supreme Court ruled on Tuesday that the country’s best-known human rights group, Memorial, must be liquidated for breaking a law requiring groups to register as foreign agents, the RIA news agency reported. The move caps a year of crackdowns on opposition movements and rights...

