US, Russia set for Jan 10 security talks amid Ukraine tensions

By Trevor Hunnicutt, Andrew Osborn
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON/MOSCOW (Dec 28): US and Russian officials will hold security talks on Jan 10 to discuss concerns about their respective military activity and confront rising tensions over Ukraine, the two countries said. A spokesperson for the Biden administration announced the date late on Monday, and said Russia and North...

Fox News

Russia will strike Ukraine soon -- Putin is playing with Biden and NATO

Do not be distracted by Russia’s announcement on Sunday of a troop withdrawal from the Ukrainian border. It may appear that Moscow is signaling, ahead of the just announced U.S.-Russia talks early next year, that it favors a diplomatic approach to resolving the current standoff with the U.S. and NATO over Ukraine. But in all likelihood it is just a ruse.
POLITICS
Reuters

Germany, France, Britain, U.S. discuss Ukraine crisis, Iran nuclear talks

BERLIN, Dec 29 (Reuters) - The foreign ministers of Germany, France, Britain and the United States discussed the situation at the Ukrainian border and upcoming dialogue formats with Russia, Germany's foreign ministry said on Twitter on Wednesday. The four foreign ministers also discussed the latest round of international talks in...
POLITICS
The Atlantic

Russia’s Aggression Against Ukraine Is Backfiring

Western intelligence agencies have warned that Russia is contemplating an invasion of Ukraine, perhaps involving some 175,000 troops. Vladimir Putin’s government has already moved more than 100,000 troops along Ukraine’s borders, including into Belarus. Russian officials have been making outrageously paranoid and false accusations. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, for example, recently blamed NATO for the return of the “nightmare scenario of military confrontation.” Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said that the United States is smuggling “tanks with unidentified chemical components” into Ukraine’s Donetsk. And Putin himself has been equally vituperative about NATO, threatening military moves unless it agrees to his terms. “They have pushed us to a line that we can’t cross,” he said on Sunday. “They have taken it to the point where we simply must tell them: ‘Stop!’”
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Biden and Putin to Speak on Thursday Amid Ukraine Tensions

WASHINGTON/REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin will speak on Thursday, the White House said, as Washington crafts a common response to Russia's military build-up on the Ukraine border with European allies. The two leaders will discuss a range of topics, including upcoming...
POTUS
Axios

Biden accepts Putin request for phone call ahead of talks on Ukraine

President Biden will speak with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday afternoon, ahead of a series of diplomatic talks in January over Russia's military buildup on its border with Ukraine. Why it matters: The call — which was requested by Putin, according to a senior Biden administration official — will...
POTUS
realcleardefense.com

How NATO Must Respond if Russia Invades Ukraine

Amidst continued speculation as to whether Russian President Vladimir Putin will unleash yet another attack against Ukraine, the focus has been on the likelihood of a kinetic conflict in Europe along NATO’s Eastern Flank. Still, judging by the scope of the demands presented by Russia in the two so-called “draft treaties” with NATO and the United States, respectively, Moscow must have no illusions that these would be accepted, for they would remake Euro-Atlantic security, creating conditions that would undermine NATO and America’s ability to work with its allies. Putin may have already decided to move militarily, and calls for the West to negotiate could create a “maskirovka” and in doing so provide a casus belli for Moscow, which would try to claim that Washington had refused to consider its terms.
POLITICS
BBC

Ukraine tensions: Biden and Putin phone call seeks 'diplomatic path'

US President Joe Biden is set to hold talks with Russia's Vladimir Putin for the second time this month, in a bid to de-escalate tensions over Ukraine. The two leaders will speak by phone on Thursday. They will discuss forthcoming security talks between the countries and the situation in Europe,...
POTUS
MarketWatch

Biden to discuss Russian security demands in Thursday call with Putin

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. (AP) — President Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin will speak Thursday as the Russian leader has stepped up his demands for security guarantees in Eastern Europe. The two leaders will discuss “a range of topics, including upcoming diplomatic engagements,” National Security Council spokeswoman Emily Horne said...
POLITICS

