"Bleach: Brave Souls" Celebrates Novel Spirits Are Forever With You (SAFWY) Collaboration And Start Of New Year's Campaign

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 2 days ago

TOKYO, Dec. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- KLab Inc., a leader in online mobile games, announced that its hit 3D action game Bleach: Brave Souls , currently available on smartphones and PC, will hold a collaboration event featuring characters from Tite Kubo's novel Spirits Are Forever With You (SAFWY). See the original press release ( https://www.klab.com/en/press/release/2021/1228/bleach_brave_souls_nycp.html ) for more information.

Players can look forward to special Summons featuring special SAWFY x Brave Souls collaboration versions of Kenpachi Zaraki and Retsu Unohana, designs supervised by Tite Kubo himself, for the first time and the story event SAFWY Untold Stories: Three.

The New Year Campaign Part 1 will be held as a huge thank you to the entire community for supporting the game. Bleach: Brave Souls invites you to celebrate the New Year with these amazing campaigns.

In addition, there is a chance for up to 2022 winners in the Brave Souls New Year Giveaway RT campaign and the Who's Your Pick? Hashtag Campaign where users choose between either Kenpachi Zaraki or Retsu Unohana on social media.

About Spirits Are Forever With You (SAFWY)

An Arrancar who bears a striking resemblance to Szayelaporro, a notorious criminal who has escaped from the Muken, a group of Arrancar children called the Picaro, Kenpachi Zaraki and

the members of Squad 11, and Don Kanonji, the century's premier spiritualist, all converge on Karakura Town in order to capture and eliminate an elusive skull-faced woman.

Check out the Brave Souls x SAFWY Novel special website: https://www.bleach-bravesouls.com/en/campaign/novel_safwy/

Overview of Bleach: Brave Souls Genre: 3D Action Price: Free-to-play (In-game purchases available) Supported Regions: Global Official Website: https://www.bleach-bravesouls.com/en/ Official Twitter Account: @bleachbrs_en Official Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/BleachBS.en Official YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1QJ4uNQeijEx0jlo4nqauA Official Instagram: @bleachbravesouls_official Official Discord: https://discord.com/invite/bleachbravesouls Copyright: © Tite Kubo/Shueisha, TV TOKYO, dentsu, Pierrot © KLabGames

Download here App Store: https://itunes.apple.com/app/id1003168863 Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.klab.bleach Steam: https://store.steampowered.com/app/1201240/BLEACH_Brave_Souls

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bleach-brave-souls-celebrates-novel-spirits-are-forever-with-you-safwy-collaboration-and-start-of-new-years-campaign-301451147.html

SOURCE KLab Inc.

