Aurora Mobile Receives CAICT's Data Security Governance ("DSG") Certification

By GlobeNewswire
 2 days ago

SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) ("Aurora Mobile" or the "Company"), a leading mobile developer service provider in China, today announced that it has passed the Data Security Governance (DSG) Evaluation and Certification of China Academy of Information and Communications Technology ("CAICT") after strict assessment by CAICT and industry experts. The Company received the DSG certification at CAICT's Data Security Industry Summit & Trusted Privacy Computing Forum, which was held online for the first time on December 21, 2021.

This assessment is based on the group standard of DSG Capability Evaluation Method, which was jointly formulated by the Internet Society of China and more than 20 organizations. The group standard is the first DSG standard in China and aims to promote the healthy and high-quality development of DSG in China. Based on this method of assessment, an enterprise's DSG capabilities can be comprehensively, accurately and objectively measured, and at the same time, the standard provides methodology and operational guidelines for enterprises to build and improve their own DSG system.

With the development of the data intelligence market and the digital economy, improving an enterprise's DSG capabilities becomes more important in this new environment as data security becomes more crucial for national security and economic and social development. In order to promote the healthy and orderly development of the data security industry, CAICT cooperated with more than 30 enterprises to launch the Data Security Initiative ("DSI") to carry out standard formulation, test and evaluation, industry information exchanges, special trainings and other professional enterprise services. It aims to help enterprises establish and improve data security, and promote the implementation of the Data Security Law.

As a leading mobile developer service provider in China, Aurora Mobile has explored this field for more than a decade. The Company has always attached great importance to the development of its DSG capabilities and continues to strengthen its data security technology and provide high-quality services to secure customers' data security. With a focus on meeting the needs of developers, Aurora Mobile has launched a series of products, including push notifications, one-click verification, instant messaging, statistics and analytics, traffic monetization ("JG Alliance"), JG VaaS, JG UMS and other services, and continued to iterate and enrich its product offerings to help developers to improve operational efficiency, drive business growth and monetize services. As of September 2021, Aurora Mobile provided software development kits (SDKs) to over 1.79 million apps with 55.4 billion SDK installations and reached a monthly active unique device base of 1.44 billion.

Going forward, Aurora Mobile will continue to strengthen its exploration and efforts in the field of data security, promote the healthy development of the data security industry, improve DSG standards, and jointly develop a complete data security ecosystem for various industries.

About Aurora Mobile Limited

Founded in 2011, Aurora Mobile is a leading mobile developer service provider in China. Aurora Mobile is committed to providing efficient and stable push notification, one-click verification, and APP traffic monetization services to help developers improve operational efficiency, grow and monetize. Meanwhile, Aurora Mobile's vertical applications have expanded to market intelligence, and financial risk management, empowering various industries to improve productivity and optimize decision-making.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident" and similar statements. Among other things, the Business Outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as Aurora Mobile's strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Aurora Mobile may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about Aurora Mobile's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Aurora Mobile's strategies; Aurora Mobile's future business development, financial condition and results of operations; Aurora Mobile's ability to attract and retain customers; its ability to develop and effectively market data solutions, and penetrate the existing market for developer services; its ability to transition to the new advertising-driven SaaS-model; its ability maintain or enhance its brand; the competition with current or future competitors; its ability to continue to gain access to mobile data in the future; the laws and regulations relating to data privacy and protection; general economic and business conditions globally and in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of the press release, and Aurora Mobile undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

For general inquiry, please contact:

Aurora Mobile LimitedE-mail: ir@jiguang.cn

Christensen In ChinaMr. Eric YuanPhone: +86-10-5900-1548E-mail: eyuan@christensenir.com

In USMs. Linda BergkampPhone: +1-480-614-3004Email: lbergkamp@christensenir.com

