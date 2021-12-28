Leroy West To Continue Helping Move People Up To Middle Class In New Role As Summit Academy OIC President

MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Summit Academy OIC announces the promotion of Leroy West from chief operating officer to president, effective Jan. 4, 2022.

West succeeds Louis J. King II, who held the role for the past 25 years and will be continuing as Summit Academy OIC's CEO until the successful completion of Summit's $12 million comprehensive campaign over the next 18 months.

Summit Academy OIC, a nonprofit located in North Minneapolis, is an accredited vocational school best known for its twenty-week, zero-out-of-pocket construction program and recently expanded Information Technology (IT) and STEM programs. Summit Academy OIC also offers a Medical Administrative Assistant and a 10-week GED program.

Additionally, Summit is a trusted regional leader for employment assistance, advancing equity in employment, including being the top employment resource for some of Minnesota's largest construction projects, like U.S. Bank Stadium.

West has been one of the top minds driving Summit's success since 2003. A graduate of Minnesota State University Mankato, West's roots in the community run deep, and he's passionate about eradicating poverty in the Twin Cities.

"This is an exciting time for Summit as we're positioned to have our greatest impact yet thanks to our expansion into IT. Whether it's exciting new partnerships and programs with the likes of U.S. Bank and Atomic Data, the opportunities the Innovation Center offers, or the continued growth of the STEM District, Summit's future is bright, and it will be an honor to serve as president," said West.

West recently led some of Summit's most impactful initiatives, including launching the IT program run inside the Northstar Innovation Center and developing partnerships with Atomic Data and U.S. Bank to streamline internships and employment for graduates.

"Leroy is the perfect leader for Summit Academy OIC," King said of his successor. King will move to fill the offices of CEO and president of OIC of America in January, in addition to remaining with Summit as CEO for the time being.

"Leroy's extensive leadership background and deep understanding of the core business will help Summit strengthen corporate partnerships, develop new strategic alliances with private and public organizations who are looking for solutions to the labor crisis, and expand our training programs to help even more people move from poverty to the middle class. Leroy is responsible for much of the success Summit has experienced in the last few years, and it's the right time for him to take the helm," King added.

Summit Academy OIC, one of 31 OIC of America affiliates located in 19 States, is one of the fastest-growing affiliates thanks to its expansion into IT and STEM.

" Minneapolis should hold its head up high," said West. "Summit's success is thanks to our amazing donors, corporate partners, government support, passionate staff, and, of course, our driven students who continue to show what happens when barriers are removed and people are given a fair shot at becoming productive members of society. I will proudly continue the legacy King started by promoting the fact that the best social service program in the world is a job."

For more info on Summit Academy OIC in North Minneapolis, visit www.saoic.org.

