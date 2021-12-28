Huobi NFT Introduces On-chain Credentials To Represent Users' Web3 Identities

LONDON, Dec. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Huobi NFT, the official non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace of Huobi Global, today opened registrations for its on-chain decentralized identity product. Dubbed Huobi NFT ID, this new Web3 identity will grant users access to the Huobi NFT metaverse, as well as exclusive NFT releases, airdrops, and other special benefits.

Decentralized identities like Huobi NFT ID act as a gateway to the metaverse, providing users with an access point between Web2 and Web3. A decentralized identity is the first prerequisite for anyone looking to enter the metaverse, not only granting users access but also recording and verifying all information and activity on blockchains. Huobi NFT ID also provides security, ownership, and interoperability, which are the core characteristics of decentralized identities.

In addition to acting as a Web3 identity, Huobi NFT ID provides users with utility such as granting exclusive access to future airdrops and limited edition NFTs.

"Decentralized digital identities will play a central role in onboarding millions of new users in the metaverse, as more people take the leap into Web3," said Huobi NFT Team. "We launched a pilot of our identity platform last month to gather user feedback, and we're now starting to incorporate their suggestions to create an even better product and user experience. Now, we're opening up pre-registration as a way to give back to our early users."

Users can now pre-register for priority access when the product launches in 2022. In celebration of the New Year and as a gesture of appreciation to long-term supporters, successfully registered users will have a chance to receive a limited edition Huobi 8th Anniversary NFT.

Registration Event Details

The special NFT draw for successfully registrations of the chain ID will begin at Dec 28,2021 18:00 (UTC+8).The NFTs will be distributed on Huobi Global on a first-come-first-serve basis.

Each user may only create one on-chain identity.

Users can access Huobi NFT by clicking on the NFT banner on the homepage of Huobi Global; there, they can participate in the event.

Enter the ID of the pass you'd like to register and wait for the on-chain confirmation of its availability.

Invite more than five friends and complete the registration process, in order to participate in our daily lottery. Participants will have a chance to win a bonus of up to 1,000 USDT.

About Huobi NFT

Huobi NFT is the official NFT platform of Huobi Global. The platform will not only provide users of Huobi Global with the world's best NFT assets, but also provide more application scenarios for various NFT assets to manifest their respective value. Users of Huobi NFT can realize NFTs' utility and commercial value through accessing products in the Huobi ecosystem. In the future, the platform will also leverage its ecosystem development to create an entrance to the metaverse, with a foundation based on NFT assets.

